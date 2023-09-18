BoTT Launches Stylish and Unique 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

BoTT, a streetwear brand led by Japanese graphic designer and artist Teito Nomiyama, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter collection. The brand has gained significant popularity for its unique and eye-catching designs, and this new series is no exception.

The collection features a range of stylish and fashionable pieces that are perfect for the upcoming cooler months. Among the products on offer are the patchwork sports jacket, retailing at ¥27,500 yen, and the matching patchwork sweatpants, priced at ¥20,900 yen. These items showcase Nomiyama’s signature style, combining different fabrics and textures to create a visually appealing and dynamic look.

For those looking for a more vintage-inspired piece, the vintage dyed Pigment Dye Sweat Polo, available for ¥22,000 yen, is a must-have. With its unique coloring and retro design, this item is sure to make a statement in any outfit. Additionally, the Button Down Knit Polo, priced at ¥22,000 yen, offers a more refined and sophisticated option for those seeking a versatile and timeless garment.

One standout piece from the collection is the Embroidered Seersucker shirt with special embroidery, retailing at ¥22,000 yen. This shirt features intricate embroidery details, adding a touch of elegance and artistry to the overall design. It is a true testament to Nomiyama’s talent and craftsmanship.

To complete the collection, BoTT also offers the 2Y Hoodie with brand name (¥19,800 yen) and the Lucky Clover Thermal (¥13,200 yen) with new patterns. These pieces showcase the brand’s commitment to creating unique and innovative designs that resonate with their customers.

The BoTT 2023 autumn and winter series is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website and designated stores. Fashion enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados alike will surely find something to suit their taste and style within this collection. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own these limited-edition pieces.

For more information and to explore the full range of products, interested readers are encouraged to visit the brand’s official website. With its exciting and innovative designs, BoTT continues to establish itself as a leading force in the streetwear industry.

