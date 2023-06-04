Bottega Veneta celebrates Brazilian culture at Casa de Vidro, in SP

From May 27 to June 3, 2023, Bottega Veneta brings to Glass House by Lina Bo Bardi, in São Paulo, a special program to celebrate Brazilian culture and the brand’s 10 years in the country. Entry is free.

The project The Square Sao Paulo is the latest chapter in the brand’s series of cultural exchanges, which had its debut in Dubai in the year 2022, followed by a second edition in Tokyo.

Under the creative direction of Matthew Blazythe series seeks to bring together artists, guests and the public in immersive events unique to each location, which promote curiosity, dialogue and Bottega Veneta’s core values ​​such as craftsmanship, creativity and self-expression.

“The Glass House is one of my favorite places”, says Matthieu Blazy. “It is a true inspiration to find here artists from different generations, disciplines and from all over Brazil to celebrate the legacy of Lina Bo Bardi and the richness of Brazilian culture.”

The Square Sao Paulo

The event in São Paulo is curated by Mary Stockler and presents an evolution of the custom square structures present in previous editions in Dubai and Tokyo. This time, the event unfolds against the dazzling backdrop of Glass Housea landmark of Brazilian modernism designed by the Italian architect Lina Bo Bardi.

“From the modernist project to embracing the strength of Brazilian popular culture and collaborating with the counterculture, Lina challenged norms and developed ideas that crossed chronological time like arrows and are, today, an essential perspective of Brazilian identity”, reports the curator of The Square São Paulo.

During the 11-day program, renowned artists and their works of art from different regions of Brazil come together to pay tribute to the legacy of the modernist architect, explore her interaction with the national culture and celebrate Brazilian creativity in all its forms.

Schedule

The curatorship of the event revolves around four thematic routes related to time, geometry and spirituality, Brazilian counterculture and the roots of Bossa Nova.

Participating talents include names like Arnaldo Antunes, Ibã Salles, Vivian Caccuri, Luiz Zerbini, Carlito Carvalhosa, Rosana Paulino, Alaíde Costa, Lenora de BarrosCristiano Lenhardt, Leda Catunda, Ricardo Aleixo and João Camarero.

The event also features works by Lygia Pape, Hélio Oiticica, Augusto de Campos, Mestre Guarany, Surubim Feliciano da Paixão – in addition to works by Bo Bardi herself, writings and original furniture housed in Casa de Vidro. Four books, based on The Square’s four journeys, have been published in a limited edition box set.

SERVICE

When: May 27th to June 3rd

Where: Glass House (Rua General Almerio de Moura 200, São Paulo, SP)

Free entrance

Mandatory appointment: casadevidro.byinti.com

More information: [email protected]