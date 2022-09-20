Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta recently opened a pop-up store in Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, Beijing.

This is one of the projects planned in China to promote the official launch of new creative director Matthieu Blazy’s first collection, which lasts for 6 months. Another pop-up store in Shanghai, although it lasted for a short time, was also opened in the China National Financial Center, where luxury brands gather.

“Each pop-up store has a different theme,” said Leo Rongone, global CEO of Bottega Veneta, in an interview with Interface Fashion. The Sanlitun pop-up store is assembled from recycled aluminum blocks into display installations, while Shanghai will have a new design, with the ultimate goal of highlighting the product. “Our products are rich in details, and you can only feel uniqueness when you touch them in stores.”

In September 2019, Bottega Veneta announced Leo Rongone as CEO. That’s when the brand changed dramatically, with its revenue struggling to grow at a low rate after breaking the 1 billion euro mark for the first time in 2013, and even falling in 2016.

In the past two years, he has led the brand to a turnaround – Bottega Veneta’s sales increased by 3.7% and 24.2% in 2020 and 2021, recording 1.21 billion euros and 1.503 billion euros, respectively. Even with the impact of the epidemic, sales in the first half of 2022 rose by 18% to 834 million euros.

Today Bottega Veneta is one of the most popular luxury brands among young people. A 2020 report from Kering Group shows that consumers under the age of 40 will account for 60% of the brand’s sales, compared with less than 50% in 2019.

Clearly, the transformation has paid off.

“He pursues art and has the ability to understand Italian culture and brand traditions and craftsmanship.” Leo Rongone explained why he chose Matthieu Blazy as creative director, “The aesthetic is reflected in architectural texture and rich intellectual details. The pursuit of the brand, citing a variety of classics to show the history of the brand.”

Matthieu Blazy will become Bottega Veneta creative director in November 2021. Compared with his predecessor, he no longer needs to drastically change the brand image. What he has to do is to maintain a youthful tone while stabilizing the past craft traditions. After all, for a brand that has entered the stage of consolidating the transformation effect, it is most taboo to make another radical change.

It can be seen that the hot-selling bags such as The Pouch and Jodie are still there, and the Knot series handbags created by the original creative director Tomas Maier are also back. This approach is related to the coherence strategy. Consumers hope to be able to see the history and culture of luxury brands from the products, so as to confirm the rationality of purchasing behavior.

This strategy goes a step further after the launch of the “Bottega Series” in June 2022, where consumers can purchase past handbag products on Bottega Veneta’s official website. “Our bags are designed to last forever and don’t need to deal with the product through an overt price cut. By extending usage time and reducing the need for alternatives, sustainability goals can ultimately be achieved.”

But back to the moment, Bottega Veneta is still creating heat by launching new bags. The latest Kalimero small handbag is priced at 59,500 yuan, which is the same as some of Chanel’s classic models. Made from 55-meter-long tubular double-faced calfskin, the bag is fully hand-woven in a barrel silhouette without a single stitch.

“The Kalimero handbag reinterprets the Intrecciato craftsmanship, and the price is justified by the intricate craftsmanship and unique creativity in it.” Leo Rongone said, “It is entirely handmade that there will be no two identical Kalimero handbags, only very few artisans have the skills to make them. .”

Leather goods represented by handbags have long been the main source of income for Bottega Veneta. Data agency Lectra reports that in 2020, leather goods accounted for 42% of Bottega Veneta’s total products and 74% of total revenue. For comparison, Gucci’s figures are 29% and 55%, respectively.

Unlike Hermès and Louis Vuitton, although Bottega Veneta uses expensive materials and complex craftsmanship to make handbags, there are not enough classics that “lie down and make money”. The craftsmanship that shapes the surface of a handbag is ever-changing, but classic silhouettes are hard to come by.

This also explains Bottega Veneta’s focus on old handbags from another angle. The popular models in the past still contributed a lot of profits, and no brand will give up; and creating classic models that are still popular in the market 20 years later often requires long-term and continuous consumer education, which is a brand-building process.

But if Bottega Veneta wants to achieve long-term and stable development, the transformation must go deep into categories other than handbags. This is its weakness. Tomas Maier has designed ready-to-wear and even furniture products in the past, but has not achieved enough commercial conversion.

In fact, over-reliance on handbags is also one of the reasons for the decline in performance and the difficulty of transformation after the previous image has aged. As a brand that started out making handbags, change was no easy task, especially considering the Intrecciato weaving craftsmanship on ready-to-wear and footwear.

Fortunately, Matthieu Blazy has previously accumulated rich working experience in brands such as Celine and Maison Margiela. And he has served as Bottega Veneta’s ready-to-wear design director since 2020, and is familiar enough with the production process of products and the way the brand operates.

Leo Rongone said that the brand now invests as much resources into its ready-to-wear and shoe collections as it does bags, made with the same craftsmanship standards. From 2019, Bottega Veneta’s ready-to-wear and footwear products have exploded in the global market, with popular products such as Lug Chelsea boots and Pillow sneakers already on the market.

“Bottega Veneta” literally translates to “creative workshop from Veneto” in Italian. Since its founding in 1966, the story of this low-key brand has not been told very often. People are familiar with its unique hand weaving, but not necessarily know that Andy Warhol and Jackie Onassis were once fans of this technique.

Also established after World War II, Dior and Saint Laurent have now become the representatives of fashion changing society. But changes are taking place gradually, and Bottega Veneta is now more frequently presenting the brand’s history and culture to the public beyond the classics.

Today’s luxury brands are trying to make themselves look younger, but they are not willing to cut the past. The traceable history and craftsmanship are the foundation and distinguishing characteristics of emerging brands, and the cultural value that can be widely recognized by the public is also an addition to the shaping of classic models.

Today, when industrial production has become the norm, to show the abstract cultural connotation of luxury brands to the public in a concrete form, holding fashion shows and cooperating with art exhibitions may be the most direct and best way to fit the image of luxury brands. The narrative and rich visual effects make people willing to eat Amway.

For the Winter 2022 collection held in February, Matthieu Blazy designed a series of garments inspired by Italian artist Umberto Boccioni, the overall shape was realized by silhouette cutting. The historic building, San Fedele, where the show is located, will become the brand’s new headquarters.

The Venice Biennale began in April with the “Dancing Studies” dance performance project by Bottega Veneta in collaboration with the Pinault Collection, with costumes designed by Matthieu Blazy. A capsule collection inspired by the Italian classic Olivetti typewriter is also on sale during the Biennale.

A series of intensive moves underscores the connection between the brand and Italian culture. “San Fedele was originally a theatre built in 1872 and has an important place in Milan’s history,” said Leo Rongone, “Bottega Veneta is also closely related to Venice, a luxury brand born in the Veneto region. “

But both San Fedele and the Venice Biennale are telling Western stories. How should Chinese consumers feel the cultural connection to Bottega Veneta? Meeting this demand requires brands to achieve local transformation as much as possible.

Common tactics include using Chinese models for commercials, collaborating with Chinese creative teams, and producing content locally in China. Examples given by Leo Rongone are the “Happy Chinese New Year” electronic display screen laid on the Great Wall of Shanhaiguan before the Spring Festival in 2022, and the Qixi Festival advertisements shot in Qingdao.

“Our communication with Chinese consumers not only happens in stores, but online can also convey brand intentions,” he said. “And the content of communication is also diverse, not limited to our own stories. Although the current situation in the Chinese market It’s more complicated, but we’ve already built deep connections with consumers.”

In 2007, Bottega Veneta opened its first boutique in China in Shanghai, and then quickly expanded to major commercial cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. It is the second wave of luxury brands to enter the Chinese market after the reform and opening up. After consumers first tasted the taste of luxury in luxury hotel boutiques in the 1990s, they turned to pursue brands that seemed more niche at the time in the 2000s.

However, with the changes in Chinese consumers’ preferences, the trend of luxury brand street style is coming, and Bottega Veneta is also sitting on the bench in the eastern market, which is full of potential. When the transformation started in 2018, it encountered the trend of consumers returning to Logo products.

Given that China is still a young market overall, the importance of logos to luxury brand businesses is self-evident. Even with today’s increasingly diverse consumer preferences, it’s not easy to get them to be loyal to a brand without a logo.

Leo Rongone is optimistic. “The absence of a logo is actually what sets us apart from other brands. Putting personal value first, brands don’t necessarily need to rely on logos to develop, and Chinese consumers are also very fond of this trait.”

In order to adapt to the Chinese market, Bottega Veneta has made exceptional adjustments to its social media strategy. It closed mainstream social media accounts including Instagram and Weibo in early 2021, but retained its WeChat public account, and then entered Xiaohongshu in April 2022.

“WeChat is the core of social media operations in China, and this channel is used to show the historical background, and new projects are mainly spread to the audience through this channel.” Leo Rongone said, “Xiaohongshu focuses on direct interaction with users to inspire Their interest in brands and products.”

In addition to social media, telling a brand’s story is also inseparable from other public relations methods, such as opening limited-time pop-up stores, allowing celebrities to appear in public in specific clothes, and third-party landing creative projects. The impact of these moves will ultimately be reflected in the expansion strategy.

Bottega Veneta recently opened boutiques in Shenzhen’s Luohu MixC and Chengdu’s Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li, with the latter partnering with Korean artist Dong-Hoon Sohn to design the interiors. According to the plan, the brand will also open new stores in Shanghai International Finance Center, Hongqiao Airport and Chengdu SKP in the future.

However, consumers are most concerned about price. Bottega Veneta has made more than several price adjustments since 2021. Price increases are a way for luxury brands to maintain their tonality. Over the past few years, rising material and transportation costs due to the pandemic have made luxury brands hike prices more frequently than ever.

“Purchasing our classic products can be seen as a long-term investment. High-quality materials and unique craftsmanship determine the price of the product,” explains Leo Rongone. When asked if Bottega Veneta is trying to attract higher net worth customers, he believes that this is not the scope of the current focus: “What we are really focusing on is attracting more mature and sophisticated consumers in China.”

Reports from Lectra show that Bottega Veneta’s entry-level products are priced higher than Gucci, Balenciaga and Prada, but Leo Rongone believes that it is more important to ensure that product creativity is placed at the core. “Our goal is to make every product excellent enough, although doing so may drive up the price of entry-level products.”

But after rounds of price hikes have passed, what kind of creativity can make people willing to pay? In other words, from a handbag brand to a comprehensive luxury brand, what is the core style of Bottega Veneta to attract consumers?

Leo Rongone’s answer is “Craft in Motion”.

This is a style concept based on the tradition of Bottega Veneta handbags, that is, as a bag brand, people can take their products wherever they want. Craftsmanship gives handbags a quality of freedom and movement that now extends to ready-to-wear and footwear.

“Bottega Veneta’s ambition is not just sales, but to be the luxury brand that people most desire to own, offering pieces that are not limited by fads.” Leo Rongone further explained, “In general, our goal is to make The brand becomes more attractive by respecting the values ​​from which the brand was founded, maintaining authenticity while maintaining the charm of the craftsmanship.”