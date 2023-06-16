Bottega Veneta inaugurates a model factory in Vigonza

Listen to the audio version of the article

Bottega Veneta has announced the opening of its new footwear atelier in Vigonza, on the Brenta Riviera. Located between Padua and Venice, in the historic district known for the development and production of footwear, the building stands out for its facade in dark metal panels that evoke the brand’s signature intertwined motif.

Attention to the environment and people

The new production site covers an area of ​​over 5,450 square meters, distributed over three floors, where there are offices, meeting rooms, break areas, a canteen and a large terrace. Drawing inspiration from the collective vision that has always been at the heart of Bottega Veneta, the Vigonza atelier was designed to stimulate creative collaboration and the well-being of all the professionals it hosts.

From design to production

Bottega Veneta’s footwear is entirely made in the Vigonza atelier, from the design, development, research, quality control and prototyping stages right through to final production. In line with Bottega Veneta’s commitment to sustainability, in atelier, innovative solutions have been adopted to reduce water and energy consumption, thanks to which the building will receive the Leed certification, already recognized at the Montebello Vicentino site.

Craftsmanship at the center

With the opening of this new avant-garde atelier, Bottega Veneta – a maison now controlled by the French giant Kering – is investing further in its region of origin and in the excellence of creativity and craftsmanship. «Since its origins, Bottega Veneta has deeply rooted in the culture, community, and unique traditions of the Veneto. The craftsmanship that defines the maison can only come from this land and we could not have chosen a better place than Vigonza, in the footwear district of the Riviera del Brenta, to host our atelier», explained the CEO Leo Rongone.

Values ​​and quality since 1966

«For us, this opening represents an important step in the internationalization process – he added, allowing us to preserve and cultivate the skills of our craftsmen and extend to footwear the creativity and artisan excellence that have distinguished our bags since 1966».