Bottega Veneta launches the Academy for artisans and bets on 50 hires per year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Training represents one of the most important development directions of the high-end made in Italy fashion industry. Especially if we consider that in our country, according to the Altagamma Foundation, over 340 thousand “technical” jobs will soon be vacant. In this context, Bottega Veneta has launched the Labor et Ingenium Academy: an internal school that borrows both the teaching and manufacturing techniques that are taught by the workshop. With two key elements – craft and creativity – acting as a “compass”.

The Academy, which is located in Montebello Vicentino and uses a new space in Povolaro Dueville, is designed as a permanent laboratory dedicated to company employees (for refresher courses), new hires and external students. In this regard, the maison launches, at the same time as the inauguration of the school, a complete training program for 50 students per year, with a guarantee of inclusion in Bottega Veneta at the end of the course.

«The Labor et Ingenium Academy is a strategic pillar for preserving the unique savoir-faire of Bottega Veneta – declared Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta -. Excellent craftsmanship and creativity are an integral part of our brand and the heritage of our home region, Veneto. With the Academy, we take the collective ethos that is at the heart of Bottega Veneta to an ever higher level, building on our rich history of sharing skills and innovation to nurture the artisans of the future.”

The first training project started on 16 October: a seven-week career orientation course held in collaboration with the IUAV University of Venice and dedicated to the design and production of the bag. The course, directed by Ruggero Negretto, will involve eight students selected from the IUAV University network in a training program that includes a series of classroom, virtual and laboratory lessons.

Still on the training front for the artisans of the future, Bottega Veneta supports the Bartolomeo della Montagna Institute in Vicenza as part of the second edition of the Altagamma “Adopt a school” project. An initiative born in 2021 in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to create alliances between technical-professional schools and the industrial world.

Share this: Facebook

X

