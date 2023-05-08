Bottega Veneta presents the Spring/Summer 2023 quarterly magazine in honor of Kate Moss

Bottega Veneta dedicated the 2023 spring and summer brand quarterly magazine to pay tribute to Kate Moss.

Since its founding in 1966, collective creation has always been a core value of Bottega Veneta, and the Spring/Summer advertising image and brand quarterly pay tribute to this spirit and Bottega Veneta’s deep history. The spring and summer issue is composed of three magazine-style books, two of which are based on the works created by the Italian architectural art master Gaetano Pesce for the brand, as well as the image that has not yet been exposed, and the other is a glimpse into the creative director Matthieu Blazy For his muse: supermodel Kate Moss long-time admiration and admiration. The contemporary scrapbook is an archive collected by Matthieu for idol Kate Moss in his youth, inviting the public to explore the world of Bottega Veneta and embrace the feelings of youth.