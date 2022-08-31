“Bottega Veneta was born in the hands of artisans. This is the history of our brand and the inspiration for the way this campaign was created: collaborative creation from multiple perspectives.” – Matthieu Blazy.
The Winter 2022 campaign is the first campaign to be unveiled at Bottega Veneta by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy, offering a unique aesthetic through the diverse perspectives of multiple photographers, videographers and models. The camera starts backstage at Blazy’s debut show in San Fedele, travels to the Horst Music and Arts Festival in Belgium, and then returns to the southern coast of Italy, where the camera ends.
Through 41 still images, moving images and films, the campaign vividly interprets Matthieu Blazy’s creative concepts, namely “dynamic craftsmanship” and “quiet power”. During the weeks-long shoot of the blockbuster, photographers and models explore a two-way connection, interpreting Bottega Veneta fashion and accessories through their own unique experiences, rhythms and stories.
The models came from all age groups, and they continued to dress the fashion show from the runway to the filming set. The creators include veteran photographers and videographers, as well as new-generation image creators who have never been involved in fashion shooting. Each creator brings an impromptu fresh perspective to the collection.
From impromptu intimacy to careful construction, wandering between playfulness and pragmatism, exploring the distance between the capture of momentary emotions and the creation of works, as well as the infinite possibilities from diverse perspectives.
“As a leather goods brand, utilitarianism is at the heart of Bottega Veneta. Because it’s about handbag design, the brand is about movement, about travel; its craftsmanship is dynamic. It’s looking for a classic style that goes beyond fashion. It Here comes the power of silence.” – Matthieu Blazy.
