BOTTER Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Collection | Hypebeast

BOTTER, a fashion brand co-founded by Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, recently officially landed in Paris Fashion Week to release the 2024 spring and summer series show “VOODUN”.

BOTTER, which is deeply inspired by the culture of the Caribbean region, combines local tradition and technology again this time. In addition to the deconstruction, tearing, strapping, and twisting elements that appear on formal wear similar to swimsuits, it is full of features, and the upper is woven from plastic tubes Bottoms, vests, handbags, etc. are also eye-catching.

The brand also continued its cooperation with Reebok to create new concept sneakers for matching, and even more creatively reshaped interesting charms and dolls into accessories and brought them to the runway together, jingling with the steps of the models, and incorporating Gary Jules’ song “Mad World” complements the on-site atmosphere and design aesthetics. Interested readers may wish to browse the photo gallery above for more details.

