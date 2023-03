Chinanews.com, Shanghai, March 16th (Wang Ji) The reporter learned on the 16th that the exhibition “Botticelli and the Renaissance” will be unveiled at Shanghai Dongyi Art Museum from April 28th to August 27th, featuring Botticelli’s A total of 48 rare authentic works by Celli and other Renaissance art masters.

According to reports, this exhibition is the largest Botticelli-themed exhibition in mainland China so far. As many as 10 masterpieces of Sandro Botticelli will come to Shanghai from the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. These include the “Treasure of the Town Hall” in the Uffizi Gallery, Botticelli’s famous masterpiece “The Pilgrimage of the Three Magi” and “The Goddess Pallas Athena and the Centaur”, which fully demonstrate the genius of Botticelli. Artistic conception and painting techniques.

At the same time, the exhibition will also present rare masterpieces by 30 world-renowned art masters, including Philip Lippi, Perugino, Lorenzo di Creti, Cosimo Rosselli, etc. A “top class” Renaissance art feast. All the exhibits in this exhibition come from the Uffizi Gallery, which is famous for its collection of Renaissance art. The “Botticelli Exhibition Hall” of this museum is one of its most important exhibition halls.

At the press conference held in Shanghai that day, Antia, Italian Consul General in Shanghai, said that Sandro Botticelli is recognized as one of the greatest artists of all time, and his influence permeates art, design, fashion and film field. “His art transcends time and space, crosses physical and cultural boundaries, and touches each of us. We are especially proud to share this exhibition that spreads beauty and harmony with China.”

Xie Dingwei, executive director of Dongyi Art Museum, told reporters that this is the second international exhibition of the Uffizi Art Museum in Shanghai’s “Five Years and Ten Exhibitions” project. The audience has a comprehensive understanding of the art collection of the Uffizi Gallery.