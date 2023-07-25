Bottles exploded and there are 25 evacuees due to a voracious fire in Villa Crespo

The large-scale fire that broke out this morning in a precarious settlement located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo, near the intersection of Dorrego and Corrientes avenues, with some 25 people evacuated and two transferred for medical attention, although not seriously, it has already been “controlled” and work is underway to put out small outbreaks, it was officially reported.

“The fire is under control; small sources are being removed and the correct extinction is being carried out,” the firefighter in charge of the operation told the press, who clarified that the origin of the fire is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the head of the Emergency Medical Care System (Same), Alberto Crescenti, indicated that two or three jugs exploded but expert work is awaited to determine how the fire started in the settlement where there were some 25 people, including children.

The accident occurred in a precarious settlement, with wooden and sheet metal houses, located next to the San Martín railway line, below the viaduct and near the Atlanta field, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo, meters from Corrientes and Dorrego avenues.

According to what was recorded by Crescenti, two people were transferred to the Tornú and Pirovano hospitals for medical attention.

One of those people, a 71-year-old man, was transferred to Tornú due to smoke inhalation, but is out of danger, and another 80-year-old man was referred to Pirovano with head trauma.

So far, 12 ambulances had been transferred to the scene of the fire and at least five fire crews were working.