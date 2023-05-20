Bovaglio and arbitration in San Lorenzo vs. Institute: “The first penalty broke the game”

Institute He was defeated this Saturday 2 to 0 against San Lorenzo de Almagro by the date 17 of the Professional League 2023.

And the performance of the referee Nicolás Ramírez was at the center of the scene, since he penalized two penalties in the second half that allowed the local to take the advantage.

The first of them was the most protested by the entire Institute, due to a foul by defender Fernando Alarcón that, they say, did not exist.

At a press conference, DT Lucas Bovaglio he tried not to be too critical of the officiating, saying he was “too far away” to see the controversial plays.

“The first penalty broke the game. Up until that point I was within normal lanes. Perhaps San Lorenzo with the passing of the minutes was going to demand a little more from us. But the game was relatively even. That penalty and with the subsequent conversion, the game opens, it breaks and we are at a disadvantage, “said Bovaglio.

“The truth is that I am a bit far away and when I approached the monitor to see what the referee was seeing, precisely the referee’s body prevented me from seeing the play clearly. Now we will see and analyze it well. But I can’t tell you what happened, because it was very far away, ”he said about Alarcón’s penalty play.

Then, he referred to the intention of placing defender Ezequiel Parnisari on the field in the second half to rearm the defense.

“With (Juan) Franco’s warning, plus the departure of Graciani, who was already feeling the rush of the match, at halftime he said he was having a problem, we wanted to strengthen the team’s passing game with the entry of (Ezequiel) Parnisari . We had a very low team left, so as not to suffer. With Mosevich of ‘4’ and the rear with Parnisari and Alarcón. We wanted to compensate for the passing game of San Lorenzo, ”he explained.

He was also critical of his team’s lack of depth, which could not hurt San Lorenzo.

“It was difficult for us to be deep, but which team is deep with San Lorenzo: none. The statistics are clear. San Lorenzo is undefeated here, it is difficult to reach him clearly. We had a couple of approximations. The game was moderately controlled. The first time was even. It was difficult for us to be deep, but every team that faces San Lorenzo in this stadium is not deep. There is a clear and marked virtue in the rival team. Unfortunately we could not undress her, ”he commented.

Finally, regarding goalkeeper Jorge Carranza’s red card, he said: “Now when I returned to the locker room I stayed at the door to receive the players. I couldn’t talk to Jorge. My analysis is similar to that of the first penalty. Being far away I see that he catches the ball and the crash occurs. If he raised his leg too much and there is contact, there is not much objection to say. I want to see it and stay calm with the image, because it was far away ”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

