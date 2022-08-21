In 1976, BOY LONDON, an iconic British local trend brand, was born. Since the beginning of its birth, BOY LONDON has been full of subversive attitudes and has become a new favorite of fashion. Every big show is the concentrated bloom of punk spirit; every performance is a new chapter of neo-romanticism. The BOY LONDON 2023 Spring/Summer Guangzhou show with the theme of “Punk Now” will be officially presented at 19:00 on August 20. At that time, the brand will join hands with global spokesperson Fan Chengcheng to create an exclusive shirt for the Z era, which is bound to subvert Go to the end and create a unique neo-punk trend style.

BOY LONDON 2023 Spring/Summer Guangzhou show is divided into 3 themed scenes

Theme 1: Born in the birthplace of the punk trend – The original King’s Road punk store in London.

London’s Kings Road in the 1970s was a gathering place for punk youth. Stephane Raynor, who loves punk culture, was deeply influenced by the father of punk Malcolm Maclaren, followed in the footsteps of idols and opened a shop called BOY in Kings Road. It redefines the spirit of punk with clothing – oversized T-shirts, sweaters, motorcycle jackets decorated with graffiti patterns and other items, perfectly interpreting the essence of punk rock and street culture, becoming a British trendy brand pioneer.

Inspired by British ancestry, it simulates the 4D senses of British streets, retraces the era when BOY’s first store was established, and recreates the British street scene at that time. Dedicated to creating an immersive experience, using a scene-style “time and space travel” to lead the audience to relive the original intention and cultural history of BOY, and stimulate more brand identity.

Theme 2: Advocating a fashion aesthetic that breaks through the inherent stereotypes (Anti establishment fashion)

Constantly breaking through the inherent stereotyped fashion aesthetics and the spirit of continuous innovation are not only the internal driving force of the brand, but also the cohesion. This big show uses dynamic mechanical devices and sound and light to realize the display of various styles of BOY LONDON’s British blood in the same space-time scene. The diverse space and cool futuristic sense are expected to present the audience with a unique look. A feast of pioneers in digital fashion.

The reason why BOY LONDON can break through the limitations of time and space and attract the attention of young people of different eras is not only because of the avant-garde design, but also because of the new punk spirit that keeps pace with the times in the core of the brand. The BOY LONDON 2023 Spring/Summer Guangzhou show perfectly inherits this brand spirit, challenges the aesthetics of light and shadow with advanced technology, breaks the routine with innovation, and strives to interpret the spiritual connotation of “breaking through the inherent stereotyped fashion aesthetics”.

Theme 3: Capture the classic inspiration from the brand’s history and re-create the reinterpretation (Iconic style revitalised)

The brand’s classic big eagle logo, retro jacquard, exquisite hot diamonds, Cupid’s arrow, luminous graffiti and other classic inspiration logos, with impeccable craftsmanship and exquisite detail design, reproduce the craft value of patterns and art. The big show grabs the classic inspiration logo in the brand history and recreates it, showing the brand’s new attitude. I believe that the BOY LONDON 2023 spring and summer Guangzhou show will provide us with the most pure, classic and punk trend items.

This is an era of self-awakening led by the Z era. BOY LONDON has created a unique new punk trend style in the fierce collision of classic punk and modern pop elements, reproducing the brilliance of punk rock music and graffiti art. Exquisite patterns and prints are combined with fashion to release a younger brand vitality. Let us follow the footsteps of global spokesperson Fan Chengcheng to experience a trendy and innovative spring and summer show together on August 20, explore multiple spaces together, break the inherent aesthetics, reshape and innovate, and feel the charm of the new punk wave! !