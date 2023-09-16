Home » Boys! A fan continues to go out into the streets every day to celebrate the World Cup
Boys! A fan continues to go out into the streets every day to celebrate the World Cup

Boys! A fan continues to go out into the streets every day to celebrate the World Cup

Gustavo, a passionate fan, turned his love for the Argentine National Team into a ritual: since December 18, 2022, the date on which Scaloneta was crowned world champion, this resident of Villa Domínico, in the province of Buenos Aires, has been to the streets to celebrate, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., regardless of the weather conditions.

He who is world champion does what he wants

Its objective? “remind Argentina that we are world champions.”

However, his determination and commitment goes beyond the borders of his neighborhood. During a vacation in Santa Teresita, he took the flag with him. “When I went on vacation I didn’t stop. I took the flag and all the desire to encourage. I went to Santa Teresita and went out to wave the rags on the beach,” he says enthusiastically.

Gustavo has ambitious goals: he plans to maintain his daily celebration ritual until the 2026 World Cup.

