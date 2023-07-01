Home » boys and girls marched to raise awareness about traffic regulations
Entertainment

boys and girls marched to raise awareness about traffic regulations

by admin
boys and girls marched to raise awareness about traffic regulations

The streets of Villa María were dressed in colors and traffic awareness messages with the fourth edition of the March of Helmets, led by around a thousand fourth grade boys and girls. The annual event was organized by the municipality with the aim of raising awareness within the framework of National Road Safety Day.

Mayor Martín Gill, together with the Secretary of Government, Citizen Security and Legal Affairs, Eduardo Rodríguez, accompanied the boys and girls in the activity that stands out for giving participation to the little ones, who through games and school work learn about the importance of respecting traffic regulations and ask the community for compliance.

The march was attended by 17 schools in the city, along with teachers and members of the National Road Safety Agency. During the tour, the students carried posters and banners, promoting compliance with road safety regulations.

The Parque de la Vida was the final point of the tour, where the boys and girls enjoyed lively activities carried out by students of the Physical Education faculty of the Santísima Trinidad Institute. They also shared a snack and enthusiastically participated in the raffle for motorcycle and bicycle helmets.

The initiative had the participation of schools, including Jose Marble, Father Hugo Salvato, First of May, Arturo M. Bas, Bernardino Rivadavia, Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, Dalmasio Velez Sarsfield, Jose Bianco, Nicholas Avellaneda, Florentino Ameghino, General San Martin, Jose Engineers, Jose Manuel Estrada, Just J of Urquiza, Joan Gentle, Diocesan St. Joseph and John Baptist Alberdi.

You may also like

The Tesla that makes the “farts”, here are...

Historical apology from King Willem-Alexander for Dutch colonialism:...

Daily Horoscope: July 1, 2023 – New Opportunities...

“Lecco Film Fest” at the start

Previous Lottery for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

the new Zach Galifianakis movie and other releases...

Raising Concerns: The Growing Trend of Artists Getting...

They killed the father of a journalist: he...

due to the flood of the river, a...

Karol G Makes History with Record-Breaking Concert on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy