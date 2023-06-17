Boys Over Flowers TV series (basic details about Boys Over Flowers TV series)_大广网

guide Hello everyone, I am Xiao Tadpole, the TV series of Boys Over Flowers. Many people don’t know the basic details about the TV series of Boys Over Flowers, so let’s take a look now! 1. “Boys Over Flowers”…

Hello everyone, I am Xiao Tadpole, the TV series of Boys Over Flowers. Many people don’t know the basic details about the TV series of Boys Over Flowers, so let’s take a look now!

1. “Boys Over Flowers” is a school romance drama directed by Jeon Ki-sang, written by Yoon Ji-ryun, starring Lee Min-ho, Ku Hye-sun, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon, etc. It premiered on January 5, 2009 on KBS TV.

2. The play is adapted from the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers” of the same name. It tells the story of a girl from a humble civilian family who transfers to a high school where the children of the wealthy class gather. She meets four handsome rich children and a series of events take place A story of conflict and entanglement.

3. The drama only aired 3 episodes, and the ratings exceeded 20%. After the 10th episode, the ratings of the drama have been maintained above 30%. Lee Min Ho won the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards for this drama. Award for Best Newcomer Actor in TV Category.

4. The show was broadcast in 183 countries and translated into 69 languages. After 6 years, it is still popular with fans all over the world.

This article has finished explaining the basic details of the Boys Over Flowers TV series, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.