There are also many treasure players in “BOYS PLANET”! ! !

“BOYS PLANET” released the list of first-round survivors on the 2nd, and also released a behind-the-scenes video of the battle between the instructor and the trainees.

First of all, Chen Guanrui, a Taiwanese trainee who is unforgettable after watching his performance, from playing golden cudgels, flower guns, turning handkerchiefs to one-character horse cartilage skills. It was like walking on a windmill with hands, and even rolled over the entire Battle field, and the audience was dumbfounded!

In addition, there were two scenes that made the whole audience burnt. Cha Xiongji twisted his buttocks, scratched his head and danced provocatively, and danced under the crotch of his opponent Keita. He even boldly ran in front of the judge LIP J’s instructor and stood up and squatted down to dance with his legs open. , the atmosphere at the scene was super high, and the instructors all screamed for Cha Xiongji’s performance.

Then there is the three-on-three battle joined by mentor Bai Jiuling and mentor Cui Yingjun. It doesn’t matter how good you jump on both sides. Acting like a spoiled child, Cui Yingjun directly pushed out Han Weichen and shouted: “Nuna, I love you.” Let LIP J scream again~~~

