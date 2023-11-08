Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón: A Timeline of Their Romance and Public Appearances

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón Attend LACMA Gala: Inside Their PDA-Filled Date Night
Although Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Inés de Ramón, have been photographed together many times, they have not shared many public events as a couple. However, last Saturday, the Hollywood heartthrob and the jewelry designer took a step forward in their relationship by attending the 12th annual Art+Cinema Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).
According to People magazine, a source who attended the gala confirmed that the couple seemed very “hot” and solid. “They are very happy and very together. They enjoy each other’s company and had a great time together at the gala,” the source said about Pitt, 59, and De Ramón, 33.
Two other people who attended the gala also confirmed that Pitt and Ramón appeared as an established couple that night. “They were super affectionate, they laughed and made jokes with everyone around them,” said another person. “It seemed like they were having a good time.”
Despite appearing affectionate, the couple did not pose together for the cameras at the event. The gala honored David Fincher with an emotional tribute presented by Brad Pitt. The exclusive event marked the end of a perfect year for Pitt and De Ramón as a couple.
De Ramón, a jewelry designer with Spanish roots, met Pitt through a mutual friend, and their relationship began in November 2022. Their romance continued to blossom, with the pair attending events like the premiere of “Babylon” and celebrating Pitt’s 59th birthday together.
De Ramón, currently the sales director of Anita Ko Jewelry, previously married actor Paul Wesley, from whom she separated in 2022. Pitt, previously married to Angelina Jolie, was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski earlier this year.
Overall, Pitt and De Ramón have attracted attention and admiration for their growing relationship, and the LACMA gala was just the latest step in their journey together.