Home » Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón: A Timeline of Their Romance and Public Appearances
Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón: A Timeline of Their Romance and Public Appearances

by admin
Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón: A Timeline of Their Romance and Public Appearances

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón Attend LACMA Gala: Inside Their PDA-Filled Date Night

Although Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Inés de Ramón, have been photographed together many times, they have not shared many public events as a couple. However, last Saturday, the Hollywood heartthrob and the jewelry designer took a step forward in their relationship by attending the 12th annual Art+Cinema Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

According to People magazine, a source who attended the gala confirmed that the couple seemed very “hot” and solid. “They are very happy and very together. They enjoy each other’s company and had a great time together at the gala,” the source said about Pitt, 59, and De Ramón, 33.

Two other people who attended the gala also confirmed that Pitt and Ramón appeared as an established couple that night. “They were super affectionate, they laughed and made jokes with everyone around them,” said another person. “It seemed like they were having a good time.”

Despite appearing affectionate, the couple did not pose together for the cameras at the event. The gala honored David Fincher with an emotional tribute presented by Brad Pitt. The exclusive event marked the end of a perfect year for Pitt and De Ramón as a couple.

De Ramón, a jewelry designer with Spanish roots, met Pitt through a mutual friend, and their relationship began in November 2022. Their romance continued to blossom, with the pair attending events like the premiere of “Babylon” and celebrating Pitt’s 59th birthday together.

De Ramón, currently the sales director of Anita Ko Jewelry, previously married actor Paul Wesley, from whom she separated in 2022. Pitt, previously married to Angelina Jolie, was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski earlier this year.

See also  Water main breaks in Los Angeles, the highway turns into a river - Corriere TV

Overall, Pitt and De Ramón have attracted attention and admiration for their growing relationship, and the LACMA gala was just the latest step in their journey together.

You may also like

The discussed ages of the Universe – Il...

“The Awarding of the Founding Generals 1955” Unveils...

Mount Kimbie – Dumb Guitar

New York Honors Charly García with Dedication of...

Harry Potter audiobooks read and performed by Francesco...

SHOCK THE WORLD FORCE: G-SHOCK’s 40th Anniversary Event

POWERWOLF – Biggest tour to date planned for...

Ridley Scott Responds to Historical Errors Criticism in...

Service stations powered by the kinetic energy of...

Hello Kitty Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Light...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy