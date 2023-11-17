Home » Brad Pitt Confirms Relationship with Designer Inés de Ramón – Who Is She?
Brad Pitt has officially confirmed that Inés de Ramón is his girlfriend, putting an end to speculations about their relationship. The heartthrob has been with the 33-year-old designer for a year and, according to sources close to the actor, it is his strongest relationship since his controversial divorce with actress Angelina Jolie in 2016.

As the years went by and especially in the 90s, Brad Pitt became a heartthrob coveted by directors and with an increasingly popular public image. Although he maintained relationships with actresses such as Juliette Lewis and Gwyneth Paltrow, he surprised everyone with his marriage to Jennifer Aniston in 1998, which ended in 2005 for a well-publicized affair with Angelina Jolie, her co-star in the film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

After the divorce with Jolie was confirmed in 2016, Pitt had a few short affairs with other women. But it seems that the story began to change when he met Inés de Ramón, a 33-year-old designer, with whom they have been dating since 2022.

“This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” said a source close to the actor, which would mean that the bond is consolidated. Although images had appeared together, both characters were seen in public during the 12th Annual Art+Film Gala of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma), where the actor confirmed their romance.

It seems that Brad Pitt has finally found love again after his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie, and he seems very happy with his girlfriend Inés de Ramón.

