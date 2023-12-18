Brad Pitt’s Struggle with Prosopagnosia: Living with a Cognitive Disorder

Brad Pitt Celebrates 60th Birthday While Battling Cognitive Disorder

On this Monday, December 18, Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is celebrating his 60th birthday. However, behind the celebrations, the actor has been facing a hard illness known as prosopagnosia for the past 10 years.

Prosopagnosia, a cognitive disorder that affects the brain’s ability to process information necessary to distinguish faces, was revealed by the actor in an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine last year. Although he has not received an official diagnosis, Pitt has spoken about the challenges of living with this condition, particularly in social situations.

People often mistake Pitt for being self-centered and distracted, but in reality, he struggles to recognize faces, especially those of people he has just met. This difficulty has led Pitt to restrict his public appearances as much as possible to avoid encounters that generate “a lot of anxiety.”

The disorder can even lead to patients not recognizing themselves, whether in the mirror or in photographs. However, they are still able to recognize expressions, sex, age, and race, making it easier to identify familiar individuals based on other characteristics such as clothing, glasses, voice, or distinctive features.

Although there is no medication or treatment to reverse prosopagnosia, patients can train themselves and use a series of tricks to mitigate the negative consequences of the disorder.

As Pitt continues to navigate life with this cognitive disorder, the public remains supportive of the actor and his courage in facing this challenge.

