Continuing its collaboration with Dickies, the streetwear brand Brain Dead, founded by Kyle Ng and Ed Davis, has recently released its latest winter project, revealing Lookbook pictures and merchandise availability.

Aiming to bring a comfortable experience to life from the visual and tactile aspects, Brain Dead uses rich colors to match prints, stripes, Tai Chi patterns and other elements this season. Zip-up tops, cotton trousers, jeans, vests, sweaters, shirts, hats, stockings and other basic but distinctive brand-specific items, among which the fleece material for cold weather is particularly noticeable.

The Brain Dead 2022 Winter Collection is now available on the brand’s official website and retailers, and readers who are interested in getting started may wish to scroll down to view more content or go directly to the official website to buy.