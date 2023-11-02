Home » Brain Dead Unveils 2023 Winter Collection, Infused with Japanese Street Style
Brain Dead Unveils Captivating Winter Collection in Tokyo

Los Angeles streetwear brand Brain Dead has recently unveiled its highly-anticipated 2023 winter series lookbook. Unveiling the collection with a breath-taking photoshoot in the streets of Japan, the brand successfully blends the serene ambiance of Japanese streets with its unique creative vision.

The images, captured in Japan, showcase the forthcoming collection in its full glory. The winter series highlights the intricate outlines and details of each clothing piece, gracefully enhanced by the soft sunlight. Notable pieces from the collection include the suit trousers featuring a captivating dark green swirl design, the off-white patchwork shirt adorned with an embroidered brand label on its chest, and the attention-grabbing plaid embossed orange shirt. The collection also boasts a short-sleeved tight top in vibrant orange and blue print, a striped knitwear made from translucent fabric, a teal hoodie with an abstract pattern, and a zip-up skirt featuring orange cross-cord detailing.

However, Brain Dead’s winter collection extends beyond these stunning pieces, offering an array of styles to suit various fashion preferences. The brand also introduces must-have pieces within the collection, such as burgundy cargo pants, double-pocket button-down shirts, eye-catching cartoon-print knitted sweaters, curve-detailed long-sleeved shirts, spotted fuzzy knitwear, and sky blue dresses.

Fashion enthusiasts can now explore and purchase Brain Dead’s new 2023 winter collection at the Brain Dead Studios Harajuku store and designated dealers. With its release, the brand has stirred up excitement among its loyal followers and has attracted the attention of fashion-forward individuals worldwide.

Don’t miss your chance to explore Brain Dead’s captivating winter collection that effortlessly merges Los Angeles street style with the charm of Japanese streets.

