Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team "Chop Saw Mule" Newest Joint Shoes Series Officially Debut

Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team "Chop Saw Mule" Newest Joint Shoes Series Officially Debut

Following the “Chop Saw” shoes, the popular street brand Brain Dead and the sports fashion brand Oakley once again cooperated to launch a new iteration of Mule on the restart project “Oakley Factory Team”.

Based on Chop Saw, which came out in 2000, and updated with Oakley Factory Team’s unique perspective and innovative design language, different fabrics are used to interpret the upper, including honeycomb jacquard fabric, ostrich leather, and simple canvas inspired by Oakley’s first Kevlar shoes Etc., with the experimental full wavy thick outsole, “Maroon/Espresso”, “Black”, “White” and “Gray” are four colors that are suitable for daily wear and reflect the brand style.

The above-mentioned “Chop Saw Mule” series will be available on June 6 at 10 am Pacific time through Brain Dead and Oakley online stores. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

