Brandon Cronenberg’s Body Horror “Infinite Pool”.

Body horror, from father to son: Brandon Cronenberg has chosen to follow the path of his famous parent David, director of such masterpieces as “Videodrome”, “The Fly” and “Crash”.

If already with “Antiviral” and “Possession”, Brandon Cronenberg had shown great interest in the main themes of his father’s filmography, with his third feature film “Infinite Pool” he fully confirms his passion and obsession with the topics that pose the human body and its mutations in the foreground.

Recently arrived on various platforms, “Infinite Pool” is set in an exclusive resort, where several characters move who are enjoying their dream holidays.

Some of them, however, will come out of that enchanted place and, following an accident, will end up in a sort of parallel world, made up of violence and horrors of all sorts.

Presented at the last Berlin Film Festival in the Berlinale Special section, “Infinite Pool” is a film whose plot cannot be told too much in order not to risk revealing some important twist in the narrative development.

Compared to his two previous feature films, Cronenberg raises the bar of ambition, proposing various topics that are not easy to deal with – from hedonism to cloning – and risking putting too much iron on the fire.

The general rhythm is discreet and the film is easy to follow, but the vision is the victim of too many excesses that are not adequately managed by the director born in 1980.

Uninteresting metaphors

Although the script initially presents some narrative choices capable of shaking, in the long run the screenplay becomes less and less surprising, also due to a series of rather weak metaphors to be remembered at the end of the vision. Arrived in his third film and with at least two films behind it, Brandon Cronenberg was called to test his maturity, but he ended up giving life to a feature film that was confused and too opinionated to be able to thrill as he should have and wanted. The director is not lacking in talent, but he still has to figure out how to manage the better the many (too many?) ingredients that he inserts in his works. The presence of several well-known faces in the cast should be noted, such as Alexander Skarsgård, but the scene is once again stolen by Mia Goth who, after “Suspiria” by Luca Guadagnino and ” X – A Sexy Horror Story” by Ti West, confirms herself as one of the most convincing interpreters of horror cinema in contemporary cinema.

Instead, “Brother and Sister” has arrived at the cinema, the new film by Arnaud Desplechin. At the center of the narrative are Louis and Alice, brother and sister, both close to fifty years of age. She is an actress, while he is a poet who worked as a teacher: the two do not have a loving relationship, indeed they have not seen each other and have avoided each other for over twenty years. When their parents are involved in an accident, however, the two are finally forced to meet again.

Arnaud Desplechin is one of the most important authors of transalpine cinema in recent years, above all for his ability to enter the psychology of his characters and, in particular, of family relationships: he demonstrated this in beautiful works such as “The Kings and the Queen” of 2004 or “A Christmas Tale” of 2008. Even in recent years the director has confirmed a remarkable writing ability (think of “Roubaix, une lumière” and “Tromperie”), but in this case the screenplay is full of banality and unconvincing passages, also due to an overall verbose and sterile performance at the same time. Good performance by the two protagonists Melvil Poupaud and Marion Cotillard but that’s not enough: we really expect much more from Desplechin.

