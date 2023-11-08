Brands (Italian Excellences): «New luxury contents for Blumarine». Focus on abroad and accessories

Listen to the audio version of the article

He says of Blumarine that it is a brand that for all those who, like him, were born in Carpi, in the main Emilian district for knitwear and clothing, “is a point of reference”. And that the acquisition of Blufin (of which Blumarine is part) in 2019 by its Eccellenze Italiane holding was “a heartfelt choice, as well as an entrepreneurial one”. Marco Marchi, a fashion entrepreneur who has built a group with 500 million euros in revenues and 20% of Ebitda around the Liu Jo brand (of which he is CEO and founder) (of which he is sole director), has chosen to relaunch the brand founded by Anna Molinari together with her husband Gianpaolo Tarabini and has recently further accelerated this project, with the appointment of Walter Chiapponi – an Italian creative applauded by critics, who led Tod’s until September 2023 – as creative director: «With Walter c ‘It was a very positive attitude and this gives us hope – said Marchi on the sidelines of the 28th Pambianco Fashion Summit – and he took on this new role with an enthusiasm and commitment that I believe is the fundamental ingredient for approaching a brand with 45 years of history that has marked the history of this country in terms of style. I am happy and proud.”

The change of pace after the relaunch of Brognano

The first phase of Blumarine’s relaunch – acquired at a time that Marchi himself defined as “not simple”, between the pandemic and post-Covid with the increase in prices and wars – had been entrusted to another Italian talent, Nicola Brognano: «Nicola and Lotta Volkova (the stylist, ed.) contributed to taking a brand that had been partly forgotten from anonymity. As soon as the revamping took place, extraordinary attention was activated in markets where the brand was not particularly well known, such as the United States, and in the eyes of a generation, the youngest, which is not easy to conquer”. Now it’s Chiapponi’s turn (who already has experience in Blumarine behind him) «a person capable of working the material and giving luxury content that this brand needs». Soon, then, there will be the appointment of the stylist who will support Chiapponi in this new phase of development.

Foreign and ancillary markets are the company’s focus

At a market level, the aspiration is to broaden Blumarine’s sphere of influence: from the Middle East, Blumarine’s historic market which “represents a great opportunity”, to new markets such as the USA. The role of Chiapponi, who has experience at Tod’s behind him, will also be to speed up accessories. However, without taking excessive speed: «We must be coherent and responsible, now the second phase leads us to try to achieve ambitious objectives». Like making a historic Italian brand that has gone through different phases successful again: «We are Italian and bringing a luxury company to success is a pride for all of us, given that the others have stolen them all from us».

Luxury-premium contaminations and acquisition for Liu Jo

The idea behind Eccellenze Italiane Holding, created in November 4 years ago, was precisely to create an aggregator of Italian companies and “launch” them into global competition. Precisely at the Pambianco Summit, Marchi announced the establishment of a newco with 51% Liu Jo as shareholders and 49% Co.ca.mar (producer of Liu Jo Man) which will produce the men’s line aiming for a turnover of 70 million euros in 2024. According to Marchi, the contamination between premium and luxury brands can be an important driver: «Contamination is welcome, of which I am a great supporter. Even in the premium segment, the codes of luxury can be taken and reinterpreted.”

In the future, then, there could be a listing, although not immediately: “It is not necessary,” said Marchi.

