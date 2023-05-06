Brava: the sand and natural stone of the coast of Santa Catarina inspire the new Decortiles series

Multispecies design and architecture, a movement that gains strength as concerns and new environmental policies advance, inspire hybrid products that mix different types of material creating new patterns and concepts, more exclusive and creative.

Thinking about exploring new experiments, Decortiles presents the Brava series, from the 2023 collection: ‘Terras’. Taking into account everyday and natural elements that, combined, constitute life as we know it, the novelty is a tribute to the principle of creation.

Brava Gris AC 120x120cm, Brava Gris EXT 120x120cm, Brava Brise Gris AC 60x120cm, Florence POL 162x324cm

Inspired by the natural beauties of the coast of Santa Catarina, Brava mixes the stone and sand effect in versatile and modular pieces. With a palette of three different tones, the series includes a range of formats, presented in dimensions 120x120cm, 90x90cm, 60x120cm and 5x40cm.

In the Ivory color, porcelain tiles appear as a warmer alternative, especially for compositions with earthy materials and more traditional materials. Welcoming, this color is ideal for harmonizing with natural elements such as wood, making it a versatile tone for use indoors and outdoors. It is inspired by ivory, symbolizing, in addition to aesthetics, a latent sense of protection and preservation of the planet and its species.

Brava Gray AC 90x90cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Production: Deborah Apsan

Of French origin, Gris is the translation for gray, a subtle shade of color with beige and pink contaminations. More natural and sensorial, it represents a central and timeless tone, the base of the long-lasting palette. Easy to compose with other colors and materials, it gains new possibilities with the warm and earthy palette that appears on the horizon of architecture for the coming years, resulting in unexpected and contemporary contrasts.

Another possibility in the series is Brava Blocos: a versatile and minimalist proposal for decorating floors and walls, which uses porcelain tile itself as the material for its composition. The result is a contemporary and sophisticated accessory, which continues the stone effect of Brava porcelain tiles. Cut in the shape of geometric blocks, which is where the inspiration for the name comes from, mosaic is an option for decorative panels. The mixture of the 3 colors of the porcelain tile creates a unit and allows the composition with any background from the Brava series, and even from other Decortiles series.