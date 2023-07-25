Home » Brazil and Colombia reaped a victory in their debut
Brazil and Colombia reaped a victory in their debut

Brazil and Colombia reaped a victory in their debut

Ayer Brazil played with authority and thrashed Panama 4-0while this morning Colombia did its thing and defeated South Korea 2-0 in the Women’s Soccer World Cup which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

For him Group F, first Germany thrashed Morocco 6-0, while the Brazilian team did the same against Panama at the Hindmarsh Stadium, in the Australian city of Charles Sturt, in the suburbs of Adelaide.

The win of the Verdeamarela team midfielder Ary Borges was a leading figure, who was in charge of opening the scoring at 19′ and then converted two more times for those directed by the Swedish Pia Sundhage. The other goal was converted by Bia Zaneratto at 48 ‘.

For his part, at 37 years old, legendary striker Marta Vieira de Silva entered in the second half where she marked her fifth straight World Cup presence (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023). The Brazilian is the all-time top scorer with 17 goals.

Brazil is in Group F along with Panama, France and Jamaica, teams that tied on one goal in their debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Next Saturday at 7 (Argentina time), the Brazilians will face France at Suncorp Stadium.

On the other hand, This morning at the Sydney Football Stadium, Colombia was in charge of opening the day for Group H where they beat South Korea 2-0 with goals from María Usme and the young star, Linda Caicedo.

The first penalty goal was executed by María Usme at 30 minutes after a series of Colombian spikes that ended when Korean defender Shim Seoyeon stopped the ball with her hand.

See also  The fifth tournament is coming in Neuquén

The second goal fell at minute 38 after an incursion of the youthful Linda Caicedo down the left flank that culminated in a shot from outside the box that was impossible for the Asian Yoon Younggeul to stop.

Next Sunday the 30th at 6.30 (Argentine time) at the Sidney Football Stadium, the Colombians will have to face Germany, who has just beaten Morocco. For the same group but in previous hours, the Koreans will face the Moroccans.


