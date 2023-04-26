Brazil: Federal judge orders temporary suspension of Telegram

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian federal judge on Wednesday ordered the temporary suspension of messaging app Telegram, saying the platform apparently did not provide all the information Federal Police had requested about neo-Nazi chat groups. The action is part of the South American country’s campaign against an uptick in school violence.

The judge also increased the daily fine for non-compliance to 1 million reais (approximately $200,000), from 100,000 reais previously, according to the ruling, which was provided by the Justice Ministry’s press office.

The ruling of a federal court in the state of Espírito Santo states that “the facts shown by the police authorities show a clear intention of Telegram not to cooperate with the investigation.” The Brazilian Federal Police confirmed in a statement that the measure to block Telegram is already underway.

Telegram’s press office did not immediately respond to an email sent by The Associated Press seeking comment on whether it was aware of the ruling, and on its communications with the Federal Police.

The development comes as the country grapples with a spate of school attacks, including last November in which a man with a swastika badge on his vest shot four people dead and injured 12 others in the small town of Aracruz, in the state of Espírito Santo. Brazil has registered more than twenty attacks or violent episodes in schools since 2000, half of them in the last 12 months. On April 5, four children were murdered in a nursery.

The Brazilian government has worked to eradicate school violence by focusing especially on the supposed negative influence of social networks. The regulation of social media platforms was a recurring theme during a meeting held earlier this month between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his ministers, Federal Supreme Court magistrates, governors and mayors. The objective is to prevent new incidents, especially by holding accountable the platforms that do not remove content that incites violence.

During the April 18 meeting, Federal Supreme Court magistrate Alexandre de Moraes referred to social media as “land without an owner” in which users can still get away with actions and speech that are illegal. in real life, noting that regulation was required. Lula expressed his support for a regulation.

Last year, De Moraes ordered a nationwide suspension of Telegram, claiming it had failed to cooperate with authorities. In its ruling, it noted that Telegram ignored requests from Brazilian authorities on several occasions, including a request by police to block profiles and provide user information, and gave Apple, Google and Brazilian phone companies five days to block Telegram from their platforms.

Back then, one of the founders of Telegram issued a statement in which he pointed out that there had been a lack of communication due to an outdated email address, and later apologized to the Federal Supreme Court for his negligence. The platform was not suspended.

Right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies encouraged supporters to use Telegram after January 2021, the same month that former US President Donald Trump, who has been a source of inspiration for Bolsonaro, was permanently banned from Twitter following the assault. to the Capitol on January 6.

