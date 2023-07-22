Brazilian Congresswoman Criticizes ‘Barbie’ Film for Inverting Family Values and Featuring Trans Actress

Title: Brazilian Congresswoman Criticizes ‘Barbie’ Movie for Inverting Family Values and Casting a Trans Actress

Subtitle: Regional Parliamentarian Claims Film ‘Barbie’ is Unsuitable for Children Due to Content and Violent Scenes

(Place, Date) – Alê Portela, a regional congresswoman from Brazil and a sympathizer of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has launched a scathing attack on the newly released movie ‘Barbie’. Portela argues that the movie “inverts” family values and takes issue with the casting of a trans actress to portray one of the iconic dolls.

Through her social media channels, Portela, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Minas Gerais and affiliated with the right-wing Liberal Party (PL), called on parents to refrain from taking their children to watch the film. She alleges that its content contains “violent” scenes and inappropriate dialogues, leading her to advise against it for children under the age of 12.

Portela emphasized her belief that a film based on the popular Barbie character should be targeted at children and families, promoting femininity. However, she claimed that the movie fails to align with this expectation. Instead, she warned her followers that ‘Barbie’ delves into the “real world” and explores themes such as harassment, imprisonment, alcohol, and existential reflections.

Furthermore, the congresswoman criticized the inclusion of a trans actress in the cast and highlighted a movie guide for Christian families that suggested the film catered to “nostalgic adults” and portrayed characters who were lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Expressing her preference for the cartoons depicting the doll, Portela lamented the perceived loss of traditional values in society, emphasizing the importance of redemption, compassion, teamwork, kindness, self-sacrifice, and femininity that are showcased in the previous versions of Barbie.

Portela concluded her social media post by stating, “The erosion of values is a sad reality that we observe in our current society. It is concerning to witness how ethical and moral principles are being misrepresented and even ignored. The fight against this deviation is an ongoing but necessary battle.”

Despite Portela’s criticism, ‘Barbie’ achieved impressive results at the Brazilian box office. On its opening day, the film secured the second-best box office figures in Brazil since 2014, trailing only behind ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). According to reports from the sector’s employers’ association, the movie attracted 1.2 million viewers and garnered an impressive sum of almost 22 million reais (approximately 4.6 million dollars).

Directed by Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ has captivated audiences, but it remains at the center of a debate regarding its content and its departure from traditional interpretations of the famous doll. As the film continues to spark intense fan enthusiasm, the issue of family values and societal influence will undoubtedly remain a topic of discussion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

