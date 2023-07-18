Breaded Cauliflower – Panelatherapy

If you are looking for a different recipe, breaded cauliflower is a delicious option for those looking for a vegetarian alternative to the traditional breaded steak. It’s an amazing way to turn this vegetable into a crunchy, flavorful dish that can please even those who aren’t cauliflower fans.

How to Prepare Cauliflower

The preparation of breaded cauliflower is very similar to that of breaded steak, so let’s go!

Ingredients

You will need:

1 medium cauliflower 2 eggs 1 cup breadcrumbs 1/2 tsp garlic powder (optional but I recommend) 1/2 tsp paprika (optional but only if you want a little spiciness) Salt and pepper pepper to taste Vegetable oil for frying (or olive oil for roasting)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 200°C, but only if you prefer to roast the cauliflower instead of frying it. Separate the cauliflower into small florets, wash them well and let them drain. In a bowl, beat the eggs and season them with salt and pepper to taste, then optionally add the garlic powder and paprika for an extra touch of flavor. Put the breadcrumbs in another bowl and season it with salt and pepper, mix well. Dip each cauliflower floret in the beaten eggs, ensuring they are completely covered, but be careful at this stage. Then place the egg covered foil in the breadcrumbs bowl, make sure it is completely covered by the breadcrumbs, pressing gently so that it sticks well. If you prefer to roast the cauliflower, place the florets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for about 20-25 minutes, turning the foils halfway through, until golden and crispy. If you prefer frying, heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, carefully place the breaded florets in the skillet and fry them until golden brown and crispy on all sides. Make sure not to overcrowd the skillet so the florets can cook evenly, then transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to soak up any excess oil. Serve the breaded cauliflower hot with your favorite sauce, such as tomato sauce, tartar sauce or yogurt sauce with herbs.

that delicious cone

The result is a cauliflower with a wonderful texture, with a crispy shell on the outside and a soft interior, the combination of flavors is simply amazing! You can serve breaded cauliflower as a tasty side dish to a main meal or even as a delicious snack to share with friends and family.

Do it your way

One great thing about breaded cauliflower is that you can customize the seasonings to your liking. If you like a milder flavor, you can opt for lighter seasonings. On the other hand, if you are a fan of a spicier touch, you can add pepper or additional spices to give it that special touch.

In addition to being a vegetarian option, breaded cauliflower is also a healthier alternative compared to traditional breaded steak, as it contains less fat and calories. It’s a delicious way to add more vegetables to your diet and try new flavors.

So if you’re a fan of cauliflower or looking for a different way to prepare this vegetable, be sure to try breaded cauliflower. It is a delicious, crunchy and versatile option that will surely surprise your taste buds. Enjoy and bon appetit!

Now that you know everything about this deliciousness, I recommend another recipe or our special recipe with cauliflower that I’m sure you’ll love. Leave your comments with ideas and suggestions and if you do, don’t forget to tag me on social media!

