Breaking 4 billion! “Man Jianghong” became the ninth 4 billion film in Chinese film history Zhang Yimou shouted positive energy inheritance

The two movies in this year’s Spring Festival file are very eye-catching, one is “Manjianghong” and the other is “The Wandering Earth 2”. Do you think that is a well-deserved high box office?

According to Beacon Professional Edition, the real-time box office of the movie “Man Jianghong” exceeded 4 billion, becoming the ninth film in Chinese film history to break 4 billion. For this movie, the official also expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support.

Zhang Yimou talked about his views on film innovation and film inheritance in the short film of @电影测融media中心电影人: “No matter what film we have, we must do it well, make it perfect, and constantly seek new ideas. Our culture needs to be passed on, and our skills need to be passed on.” , the spirit needs to be passed on.

In Zhang Yimou’s view, the movie “Man Jianghong” is also expressing a kind of inheritance, passing on a positive and optimistic positive energy to everyone. “

Well-known singer Hu Yanbin once said, is it important that the production cost of “Manjianghong” is 10 million? When did we discuss whether the quality of a work of art is linked to the size of the production cost?

Have we ever asked ourselves why we should care? What do you care about? Does a big investment necessarily equal a good work? If this is the case, this arithmetic problem is too simple, and there must be no shortage of people to do simple things. But why can’t many people do it well?

List of high-grossing films in Chinese film history:

“Changjin Lake” 5.775 billion

“Wolf Warrior 2” 5.694 billion

“Hello, Li Huanying” 5.413 billion

“Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World” 5.035 billion

“Wandering Earth” 4.687 billion

“Detective Chinatown 3” 4.523 billion

“Avengers 4: Endgame” 4.25 billion

“Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” 4.067 billion

