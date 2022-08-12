Home Entertainment “Breaking Bad Lawyer” may become the final work of the “Breaking Bad” series universe – American TV series – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“Breaking Bad Lawyer” may become the final work of the “Breaking Bad” series universe – American TV series – cnBeta.COM

by admin
“Breaking Bad Lawyer” may become the final work of the “Breaking Bad” series universe – American TV series – cnBeta.COM

“Breaking Bad” producers, directors and screenwriters Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould recently said that the “Breaking Bad” universe is coming to an end.The two award-winning producers have confirmed that they no longer plan to create spinoffs after the finale of “Breaking Law” Season 6 finale airs on August 15.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to Deadline, Gilligan said at the Virtual TCA show:

We can’t always put all our resources in one thing. I feel like we were a bit far-fetched when we did a spinoff for Breaking Bad, but I’m very happy with the result.

And then I made the “Legend of Life” movie, which I’m also very proud of. But I think I’m starting to feel that it’s time to end this party because you shouldn’t get too obsessed with it.

Gilligan added that he “doesn’t have any plans to do more in this universe right now”. But he admits: “I probably gave the same response at the end of Breaking Bad.”

Gould agreed, adding that he wanted to try new things, but said “we can’t say absolutely impossible because who knows what we’ll be thinking in a few years.”

“Breaking Bad” has 62 episodes in 5 seasons, while “Breaking Bad” has 63 episodes in 6 seasons.

Released in 2019, Breaking Bad’s sequel, The Continued, tells the story of Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman after the series’ finale.

Gilligan has now scheduled his next project, which Deadline reports is a “character-centric exploration of the human condition in unexpected and surprising ways.”

See also  China's high-speed rail operating mileage exceeds 40,000 kilometers: it can circle the earth's equator-IT and transportation-railway

“The Twilight Zone” was also used for comparison, and Gilligan also wrote the 31-episode script for the classic sci-fi series.

You may also like

Standing to make money or kneeling to make...

The vinyl record player became a legendary instrument,...

The movie “Driver of Love” is scheduled to...

French fashion and diversityFeminine glamourFrench styleBeautiful new colorsSoft...

A BATHING APE® Releases 2022 Fall/Winter Menswear Collection...

Star Troubled Warner Bros Considers Cancelling New ‘The...

Penfield China and Naturehike to create a new...

How does the original author end up as...

Wang Chengsi’s first leading role in the movie...

Warner CEO David Zaslav: I want to find...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy