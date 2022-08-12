“Breaking Bad” producers, directors and screenwriters Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould recently said that the “Breaking Bad” universe is coming to an end. The two award-winning producers have confirmed that they no longer plan to create spinoffs after the finale of “Breaking Law” Season 6 finale airs on August 15.

According to Deadline, Gilligan said at the Virtual TCA show:

We can’t always put all our resources in one thing. I feel like we were a bit far-fetched when we did a spinoff for Breaking Bad, but I’m very happy with the result. And then I made the “Legend of Life” movie, which I’m also very proud of. But I think I’m starting to feel that it’s time to end this party because you shouldn’t get too obsessed with it.

Gilligan added that he “doesn’t have any plans to do more in this universe right now”. But he admits: “I probably gave the same response at the end of Breaking Bad.”

Gould agreed, adding that he wanted to try new things, but said “we can’t say absolutely impossible because who knows what we’ll be thinking in a few years.”

“Breaking Bad” has 62 episodes in 5 seasons, while “Breaking Bad” has 63 episodes in 6 seasons.

Released in 2019, Breaking Bad’s sequel, The Continued, tells the story of Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman after the series’ finale.

Gilligan has now scheduled his next project, which Deadline reports is a “character-centric exploration of the human condition in unexpected and surprising ways.”

“The Twilight Zone” was also used for comparison, and Gilligan also wrote the 31-episode script for the classic sci-fi series.