breaking latest news of the title and the triumph over Urú Curú

A minute and a half from the end of the game, when Córdoba Athletic won by three points and Urú Curé pushed to reach the goal, the 15 of the English team defended at all costs and, from the outside, the red and black partiality made force to stop that attack.

But it was enough for La Lechuza to lose the ball so that in a second the red and black tide invaded the field to unleash the celebration for a new title: the 17th in the history of the Jardín Espinosa neighborhood club.

In the midst of that crowd, which was jumping and singing wrapped in flags and emotion, the players hugged each other on the field. At the edge of the line, the members of the staff headed by Hernán Bustos hugged and in another sector Puma Santiago Carreras and the friends of the ’98 litter or “el Fer” Luna hugged, who after completing a cycle with Los Pumas 7s He went to play in Spain, but he always returns to the club where he was born.

There was also time to look up and thank those who, from wherever they are, “did their thing” so that Athletic became champion after 12 years. There was recognition for the person who gave the name to the Official Tournament, “Mula” Daniel Gayraud, a legend of the centenary entity, and for “Monito” Segamarchi, the youth who died at the end of June while training on the grounds that the club has in Fincas del Sur.

“From heaven he was supporting us. We’re sorry. I was with the parents and the father showed me that he had written down in a notebook that we were going to be champions. Since what happened, we are all more united in the club”, said Agustín “Tutín” Moyano after the match in which Córdoba Athletic beat Urú Curé 26-23.

And Captain Augusto “Polaco” Guillamondegui also pointed to the “help” they had from some other level. “I insist that we had help from elsewhere because it had to be given to us. We played with 12 players for a long time and we multiplied. It was the reflection of the year, of the sacrifice that we put into it, ”he said.

Then came the moment of the coronation and, although it was difficult to detach them from the massive celebration, the celebration moved to the box where the two glasses were delivered. That of the Unión Cordobesa, which certifies that they are the brand new champions of the season, and the La Voz Cup, which took “Tutín” to the figure of the field. There, from the height (and at the top of the championship), the traditional jackets were changed for black t-shirts, which, fresh from their packaging, proudly wore “Córdoba Athetic, champions 2023”.

The celebration returned to the field, where the players threatened with a turn that quickly ended in one of the axes. With Moyano at the top, the chants and hugs reappeared. Selfies and group photos took over the scene, nobody wanted to return to Córdoba without taking with them an image that took 12 years to take place again.

“I am happy and very grateful to the boys. They sacrificed a lot all year and they really deserve it”, Hernán Bustos, the champion’s coach, opened up.

When the afternoon began to fall, the protagonists complied with the traditional “dip” and got into the Alta Gracia RC pool. They had already fulfilled their part and everything was summed up in a single word: happiness.

Córdoba Athletic reversed the history of 2019 and brought a new cup to its showcase. He was a great champion.

The best photos of the Athletic champion party in Alta Gracia

Cordovan rugby festival in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolás Bravo / La Voz) Cordovan rugby party in Alta Gracia, where the final between Urú Curé and Athletic was played and the third place between Jockey CC and San Martín. (Nicolas Bravo / The Voice)