On August 20, 2022, Fan Chengcheng, who likes to mention the “Potential Actor of the Year Award” at Weibo Movie Night, appeared in the BOYLONDON 2023 Spring/Summer Show in Guangzhou. On April 27 this year, Fan Chengcheng officially announced as the global spokesperson of the trendy brand BOYLONDON! Its spirit of daring to break the routine, subvert the tradition, and publicize oneself is highly compatible with the brand style of BOYLONDON. The cooperation between the two parties is a perfect match, which is bound to bring new vitality and influence to the punk trend.





BOYLONDON was born in 1976. It is a local street fashion brand in the UK. It is loved by young people for its punk trendy design style. The brand has attracted much attention at the beginning of its establishment. The brand continues to challenge the traditional clothing industry with the concept of breaking through the past and leading the future, breaking people’s inherent aesthetics. The 2023 BOYLONDON spring and summer show, with the theme of “punk at the moment”, creates a strong audio-visual experience from lighting, color, music and other aspects, bringing an immersive punk journey.





Reviewing the history of BOYLONDON’s establishment and development is also a review of the origin and development of punk culture. In the 1970s, the world was full of rock bands with their own style such as The Beatles and Queen, which was also the era of punk culture and street culture. In 1976, BOYLONDON, which combined punk rock and street culture elements, came into being, integrating music and clothing, attracting many young people with its own unique charm. Today, BOYLONDON, a pioneering punk brand, has been adhering to the concept of diversity, inclusiveness and difference to create new possibilities for the world.





On the 2023 spring and summer show, Fan Chengcheng will make a surprise appearance to witness the arrival of the new punk wave. When classic punk and modern popular elements collide, with a highly recognizable graphic design, the pioneer punk and free genes in BOYLONDON’s bones are passed on to a new generation of young audiences in a new form. As a new-generation male star who has a lot of experience in dressing, Fan Chengcheng has shown his unique dressing taste in various occasions. He does not take the usual way and is very popular among young groups. Improve BOYLONDON’s dissemination power and influence, and bring more attention.





Fashion is a medium for conveying culture. In the long history of punk rock, BOYLONDON has always been warmly sought after by global stars, musicians and fashion icons. Rihanna, JessieJ, LadyGaga, JustinBieber, NickiMinaj, BIGBANG and other first-line pop music culture ICON are its brand fans. I believe that this spring and summer show, BOYLONDON will also live up to expectations, with impeccable craftsmanship, exquisite detail design, reproduce the craft value of patterns and art, and continue to output the most pure, classic and innovative punk trend items.



