Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in “Fast and Furious 10”! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in “Fast and Furious 10”!

TheWrap reports: Dwayne Johnson confirms a cameo appearance in “Fast and Furious 10” ending credits.

Earlier, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel had a public conflict. Some friction between the two during the filming of “Fast and Furious 8” was exposed by the media, and the film studio Universal had to intervene. In the end, Dashi Johnson failed to participate in “Fast and Furious 9”, but participated in the series of rumors “Fast and Furious: Special Operations”.

Later, Vin Diesel called on Johnson to continue to star in “Fast and Furious 10” on social media, but was publicly rejected by Johnson.Johnson said: He has privately stated to Diesel before that he will no longer appear in the main story of the “Fast and Furious” series, and wishes the series all the best.

At present, if TheWrap report is true, it means that the biggest discord in the family group has also been eliminated. We’ll most likely see the full reunion of the family in the final installment of the series.