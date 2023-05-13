Home » Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in “Fast and Furious 10”! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Entertainment

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in “Fast and Furious 10”! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in “Fast and Furious 10”! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in “Fast and Furious 10”!

2023-05-13 14:32:10 Source: Nomad Starry Sky Author: Dongci Daci KDS Editor: Jian Jia Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

TheWrap reports: Dwayne Johnson confirms a cameo appearance in “Fast and Furious 10” ending credits.

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in

Earlier, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel had a public conflict. Some friction between the two during the filming of “Fast and Furious 8” was exposed by the media, and the film studio Universal had to intervene. In the end, Dashi Johnson failed to participate in “Fast and Furious 9”, but participated in the series of rumors “Fast and Furious: Special Operations”.

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in

Later, Vin Diesel called on Johnson to continue to star in “Fast and Furious 10” on social media, but was publicly rejected by Johnson.Johnson said: He has privately stated to Diesel before that he will no longer appear in the main story of the “Fast and Furious” series, and wishes the series all the best.

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in

At present, if TheWrap report is true, it means that the biggest discord in the family group has also been eliminated. We’ll most likely see the full reunion of the family in the final installment of the series.

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms guest appearance in

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

See also  How long can a giraffe go without drinking water? Answer 11.19: one year or three years

You may also like

Yakuza – Sutra

The peak popularity of the live broadcast exceeds...

Chaos Inside – The Raven, the Joker and...

Texas to introduce a new $200 tax on...

“From then on, my life wasn’t the same...

KPOP girl groups of all ages record aespa’s...

week preview kw 20 – wienkonzert.com

Sqürl – Silver Haze – HeavyPop.at

“Pretty Battle” will stage a time-chasing battle Wang...

GRAVEWORM – Killing Innocence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy