BREAKING: Vale sells stake in its copper and nickel business for US$3.4 billion

Vale has just sold a 13% stake in its base metals business — in a transaction that values ​​the subsidiary at US$26 billion and at a substantially higher multiple than that of the mining company.

Most of the investment was made by Manara, a JV between PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Ma’aden, the kingdom’s mining company. This JV is investing US$ 2.6 billion and holding 10% of the capital.

The remainder is coming from Engine No.1, the American activist manager controlled by Chris James who recently engaged in a pro-ESG agenda within Exxon. Engine took 3% of Vale Base Metals, as the company was named.

The resources will help pay for an aggressive expansion plan that involves tripling Vale’s copper business and doubling its nickel business in 10 years. In total, Vale estimates that the capex for this growth will be around US$ 25 billion (about R$ 100 billion at today’s exchange rate).

Vale Base Metals operates in a market that has become sexier in recent years with the electrification of the economy. Both copper and nickel are used, for example, in the manufacture of electric car batteries.

The transaction implies a multiple of 10x EV/EBITDA 2023, above the average multiple of listed players in this sector, such as Freeport McMoran, GMEX and Boliden, which trade at around 8x.

The value is also a relevant premium in relation to Vale’s own multiple, which trades at around 4x.

The transaction includes an offtake agreement proportional to the stake purchased by each investor in the business. In other words, Manara will have the right to buy 10% of all copper and nickel production from Vale Base Metals, and Engine No. 1.3%.

This offtake contract was one of the aspects that had attracted companies like General Motors to the competitive process.

Vale’s base metals business was created 15 years ago with the purchase of Inco, the Canadian nickel miner; today, the business accounts for around 15% of the company’s EBITDA. Vale Base Metals has mines in Carajás (mainly copper), in Indonesia and Canada, where nickel production is concentrated.

Vale is already one of the two largest nickel producers in the world, along with Russia’s Norilsk, which is suffering from the war in Ukraine. In copper, the Brazilian multinational has a relevant production but still far from the global leaders: around 350 thousand tons per year compared to 1 million players such as Freeport and Glencore.

Still, the business has been growing in recent years less than the company wanted – largely due to a lack of focus.

“It’s a big deal, but inside Vale it ended up being small,” a source close to the company told the Brazil Journal. “If Vale continued playing as a subsidiary, competing for iron ore resources and attention, the business would have difficulty moving forward.”

With the carve out, the expectation is that Vale Base Metals will be able to grow more than the ore business in the coming years, gaining share in the company’s total EBITDA.

According to the source, Vale estimates that the business may represent 30% to 40% of EBITDA in the medium term.

Vale Base Metals will be led by South African executive Deshnee Naidoo, who was already the vp responsible for the business, and recently formed an independent board.

The board has three nominees from Vale (CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo, CFO and VP of People, Marina Quental), in addition to Mark Cutifani, the former CEO of Anglo American who played a central role in crafting today’s transaction, and Jerome Gullien, who worked at Tesla for a decade and was one of Elon Musk’s trusted men.

In a market dominated by energy transition, demand is not a problem for Vale Base Metals. “The big risk is not having a supply to support the energy transition. The sector’s problem is having enough projects,” said the source.

In this sense, Vale has the advantage of having many mineral rights to be explored in three of the five main mineral provinces in the world — Carajás, Indonesia and Canada. In other words, it doesn’t need M&As to expand its production.

It is because of this substantial growth potential that the company is being valued at a much higher multiple than Vale, even though it has an EBITDA margin much lower than that of iron ore.

While Vale has an EBITDA margin of around 50% for ore, for ‘base metals’ this margin is around 20%.

BTG Pactual and Bank of America advise buyers.

Goldman Sachs advised Vale.

Pedro Arbex and Geraldo Samor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

