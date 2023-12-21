Breitling takes over ownership of the historic Universal Genève brand

Listen to the audio version of the article

New and important operation for Breitling, which together with Partners Group, its majority shareholder, has announced the acquisition of the historic Swiss watch brand Universal Genève, founded in 1894, and since 1989 owned by Stelux Group, a company based in Hong Kong . The financial details of the operation were not disclosed, but at an organizational level, as explained by Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling, «Universal Genève will operate as a separate maison from Breitling and will have a dedicated team».

The brand has a rich past behind it, consolidated over time by its movements made in-house and by models that have left their mark in the history of hands such as the reversible Cabriolet of the 1920s, the Compax chronographs and the Tri-Compax with complete calendar of the 1940s, the durable Polerouter (designed in the 1950s by Gérald Genta, the legendary designer of watchmaking icons such as Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet and Nautilus by Patek Philippe in his early twenties) and the Golden Shadow of 1966, which at the time it boasted the thinnest automatic movement on the market.

It will take some time to see the first products of this maison under the new ownership. «Rebuilding a brand with such a rich history will not be a quick undertaking, but it will be a meticulous work that will evolve in the coming years – adds Kern -. We don’t lack enthusiasm and we are fully aware of the task facing us and the profound legacy we will have to uphold.”

Since Kern became CEO and shareholder of Breitling in 2017, the brand has achieved very important results year after year, highlighted by its entry into the top ten (ninth place) for turnover of Swiss watchmakers, estimated by Morgan Stanley in 860 million Swiss francs in the calendar year 2022 (+25% on 2021) and 875 million Swiss francs in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. But also (as underlined by the manager himself in the Orologi del Sole 24 Ore Report of 23 last November), with the number of boutiques, owned or in partnership in the world: «Their increase underlines our growth: four years ago there were 50, by the end of fiscal year 2024 there will be 300, of which 20 in China».

