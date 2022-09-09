Listen to the audio version of the article

60 years of research, innovation, tenacity. And to tell us about them Brembo, the leading Italian company in the development and production of braking systems for vehicles, gathers talent, design and imagination in the exhibition: “The Art of Braking” conceived and produced by Brembo itself and by Balich Wonder Studio; until 18 September at the Mudec-Museo delle Culture in Milan (free admission).

A curious and intelligent exhibition path in which the control of energy and movement takes visitors on a powerful journey through technology, light design, installations, videos. Various colors and materials, models and evolution of braking systems, elements such as caliper, disc and pads, become the emblem of the highest technology and design with an eye to sustainability and electric mobility.

Compasso d’Oro

In 2004 Brembo was the first component manufacturer to win the Compasso d’Oro with the mention “If it weren’t a brake it would be a work of art”; in 2020 he received the Red Dot Award: Product Design with the Formula E brake caliper. «To make a brake you need a lot of creativity, you have to put together different types of materials, different metals that must give maximum comfort, not make noise. It takes creativity to experiment ”explains Matteo Tiraboschi, Executive Chairman of Brembo; «The company’s will has always been to do innovative and beautiful things, beauty is in the Italian DNA».

A colorful disc

A colored disc welcomes visitors illustrating the main contents of the 8 sections. The first section reveals “From Origin to Birth: from 1800 to 1964”; particular year in which a truck from England with a load of brake discs suggested to a brilliant entrepreneur Bombassei to create a small company near Bergamo for the same product. Thus Brembo was born. In the seventies the meeting between Alberto Bombassei and Enzo Ferrari, thus begins the adventure in Racing, it will be the world of sport to lead the entrepreneur towards his precise idea of ​​”beauty”. A total installation helps visitors enter the shapes of the brake discs, moving audio and laser lights project the designs of the discs onto the ground and at the same time create a cone of colored light with which they can interact; as a tribute to the Eighties, some drawings of the products are exhibited.

Style is added to the great research, the nineties have arrived: in 1992 Brembo produced the first red painted calipers on a top-of-the-range car from a well-known German manufacturer, no longer just a mechanical product but an icon. A kinetic installation of over 300 colored brake calipers move elegantly above the visitor’s head thanks to the synchronized movement of 120 motors from which they are suspended. Alongside a video, it tells of Brembo’s participation in the famous “Gran Turismo ™” video game series.