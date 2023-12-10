Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ Overtakes Mariah Carey as the Ultimate Christmas Classic

After 65 years, Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ Finally Tops Christmas Playlists, Dethroning Mariah Carey

In the world of Christmas music, Mariah Carey has been the undisputed queen for decades with her iconic song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’. However, after 65 years since the release of her, Brenda Lee and her Christmas song ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ finally hit number one on the playlists.

The song managed to dethrone Mariah Carey and once again become a phenomenon, even decades after its debut. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has been a Christmas classic since its release in 1958.

For years, this catchy tune always made it onto Christmas playlists, although it was always in the shadow of Mariah Carey’s dominant ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’. However, the year 2023 marked a radical change in this dynamic.

Over the past few years, streaming playlists have given ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ a significant boost, sending it to the number two spot several times, always losing out to Carey’s ubiquitous hit.

However, at 78 years of age, this music legend decided to take advantage of new digital platforms like TikTok to keep his musical legacy current. Brenda Lee not only released a new video for her classic, but she also joined the popular short video application, in which she rapidly accumulated followers and became a sensation on the platform.

In the first week of Christmas 2023, the singer finally overtook Mariah Carey at the top of the playlist, and she did so by a narrow margin, separated by just a couple of million streams.

With 34.9 million streams attributed to ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ that week, it surpassed “All I Want for Christmas Is You’s” 32.4, according to tracking service Luminate.

‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ became the most played song every Christmas season, maintaining its reign for the last four years until now.

In a recent interview with ‘The New York Times’, Brenda Lee expressed her surprise and gratitude for this achievement. “I would never have thought in my wildest dreams that ‘Rockin’ would be my signature song,” said the singer. The song that released more than six decades ago finally reached the top of the playlists, proving that Christmas music has lasting power and that Brenda Lee’s talent is still relevant.

The artist’s achievement with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is historic, since it took 65 years for this song to reach number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, after being published for the first time in 1958. This record displaces once more to the Mariah Carey classic, which took 25 years to achieve the same milestone.

