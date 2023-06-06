Brewers of the country will carry out a collaborative federal brewing of craft beer

Next Friday, June 9, different craft brewers from Argentina, convened by groups of breweries and different chambers of the country, will carry out the largest collaborative federal brewing of craft beer in Argentina. More than 100 brewers from 30 breweries from all the country’s provinces, from Tierra del Fuego to Formosa, will be brewing a new Argenta IPA, and it will be available to consumers from July 9, the date on which the logo is presented. of Cervecería Independiente Argentina and thus be able to celebrate beer independence.

In this unique edition, the Argenta IPA will stand out for being a very tasty beer, with hints of cherry, with an intense aroma of grapefruit and sweet and tropical fruits, with a dry finish and medium bitterness. Very high drinkability and made 100% with national inputs: malts, hops and yeasts. It is recommended that it be taken with a good national locro, lentil stew or meat empanadas cut with a knife

This is a totally collaborative and federal event, where we all contribute something, from labor, raw materials, ferments and most importantly we have the help of brewers from all over the country. It is the first collaborative action in Argentina that brings together so many brewers, which confirms the strength of the craft industry and the potential we have to continue creating and growing”. José Bini, co-founder of Bierhaus and Brewmaster.

Argentina is a world reference in independent craft beer and leader in the region. The craft sector represents only 3% of the volume of beer sold nationwide, but it is made up of more than 1,500 SMEs and directly generates 5,000 jobs. Collaboration between small producers is a unique feature of this sector.

This initiative seeks to promote not only the national IPA Argenta style but also what can be done at a national level with inputs from our land. In addition, it is one more example of how the craft industry manages to break borders and create a beer that unites all fans and fans of beer.

The following factories are some of those that will be cooking the Argenta IPA simultaneously:

• Ancestral: San Juan

• Beer house: San Isidro

• Antares: Mar del Plata

• Astor: La Plata

• Crafter: Cipolletti

• Peñón del Aguila: Córdoba

• Wesley: Bariloche

• West: Santa Fé

• Unique: CABA

• Kerze: Saint Louis

• Bíchofeo: Chaco

• The DK Beer: Berisso

• Wise Monkeys: Olavarría

• Portlander: Vicente Lopez

• Red Octopus: Chubut

• We: Currents

• The Warrior: Avellaneda

• Gutenbier: Lanús

• 372/Divague: Rosario

• Tatane: Formosa

• Birra del Fuego: Land of Fire



