A decidedly unusual debut feature: “Brian & Charles”, Jim Archer’s directorial debut, scripted by David Earl and Chris Hayward, can be summed up in this way.

The three had made in 2017 a short with the same title which, given the many appreciations, was transformed into a full-fledged feature film, keeping the original subject.

The protagonist is Brian, an inventor who lives alone in the Welsh countryside. After a very long winter, spent in solitude and with no one to speak to, he goes into depression. This is how, when he finds the head of a mannequin among the wreckage, he decides to build a companion robot, giving life to Charles … Presented at the Sundance Film Festival, this sort of “Pinocchio” in a contemporary style, describes a friendship that is decidedly out of the ordinary. from the common, between a bewildered inventor and a robot who soon expresses the will to travel the world: it will be his father-creator, however, who will try to restrain Charles, fearing the reaction of people who could harm him, physically and psychologically.

Comedy with crazy tones

A comedy to reflect “Brian & Charles” is, at least at the beginning, a comedy with bewildered tones that lacks in some passages of a certain superficiality, but at the same time it is also a product capable of making people think: between the lines of the narration there are various ideas that touch today’s United Kingdom, fear of the unknown, xenophobia and some element that metaphorically can even recall Brexit. These reflections sometimes remain superficial and a certain conventionality in the staging clips the wings of a feature film which could have been even more incisive, but a note of merit goes to several sequences written in a decidedly creative way and to the basic craftsmanship with which the character of Charles is built, which is, at times, even touching. classic feel good movie, not always brave at the right point but equally capable of being enjoyable for almost its entire duration.

Samaritan

Very different tones are those of “Samaritan”, a film that arrived on Amazon Prime Video starring Sylvester Stallone. The actor plays the role of Mr. Smith, a mysterious and solitary man: his thirteen-year-old neighbor, Sam, is however convinced that in reality is a legendary superhero in disguise. Twenty years earlier, superpowered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a battle with his rival, Nemesis, in a burned-out warehouse – many believe Samaritan died in the fire but others in town, like Sam, are hoping that he is still alive. As crime increases and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam decides to convince his neighbor to come out and save them from ruin. Directed by Julius Avery, “Samaritan” is sadly a mediocre action film, which clumsily uses his fantasy side, practically never managing to give surprising and noteworthy moments. action.