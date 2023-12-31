Home » Bridgerton Series: A Glimpse into Regency High Society Romance
Bridgerton Series: A Glimpse into Regency High Society Romance

Bridgerton, based on the novels by Julia Quinn, is set to continue the captivating romances of the Bridgerton family in Regency England. The series, which focuses on different family members’ stories in each season, is set to explore the intriguing relationship between older brother Anthony Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan, who plays the character Lady Whistledown.

Fans of the show can mark their calendars as the first part of the series is scheduled to premiere on May 16, with the second part following on June 13, 2024. With its mix of scandal, romance, and family drama, Bridgerton is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the story of the Bridgertons unfolds.

