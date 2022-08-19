Source title: Bridge’s third-grade top-stream variety show has soared in popularity

Mango TV released a new season of the pilot film "Scorching Summer", and the group favorite Bridge (DMG), who captured the brothers' favorite last year, also made a surprise appearance, making a call for the official broadcast of the second season. In the one-second listening to songs and recognizing songs of the program, Bridge Bridge guessed several songs one after another, and with just a sigh, he heard Zhang Zhilin's "Love of the Year", and he was awarded the title of "Guess Guessing Talent" for his outstanding response ability. And rushed to the hot search. Recently, there are three top-notch variety shows, including Overcoming Toughness, and the other two are iQiyi's ace show "China Rap Showdown" and Douyin's "Baichuan Variety Season" jointly produced by Beijing Satellite TV, Henan Satellite TV, and Jiangsu Satellite TV. Bridge Bridge has also continued to become popular and steadily rising from last year's popularity to the present. Bridge, once known to the public, is the brother GAI sang about in "Orchid Grass" who sent him to the station on a rainy day. Zhang Zhilin was moved by his warm heart and recognized him as his godson. Chen Xiaochun called him bro to give him a necklace. , Jerry Jerry chatted with him and confessed that it was too late to meet him. Zhao Wenzhuo thought his surname was Bu, but in fact his real name was Cheng Cambridge, AKA Bridge is the transliteration of Bridge in English, the bridge has a connection function, and Bridge seems to be born with a talent for socializing. Because of his keen insight, excellent eloquence, expression of high emotional intelligence, and strong empathy that can always take care of other people's emotions, Bridge quickly stood out among his elder brothers. When the major variety shows were exposed, he proved himself with his strength time and time again. Many people say that Bridge is lucky, but they don't know that Bridge's diligence is also famous in the circle. In the early years, he practiced rap skills hard and became famous at a young age. He won several rap battle championships. Freestyle is his weapon in walking the rivers and lakes. In the latest issue of iQIYI's "China Rap Showdown", Bridge once again proved his peak strength with a 1v4 freestyle victory. First-class thinking logic and adaptability, as well as Shuangshang Online's comprehensive and decent expression, in the battle field filled with gunpowder, he does not swear but has great lethality. The golden sentence punchine is unexpected, and the audience applauds him so well. If you have watched the highlights of Bridge Bridge's past stages, you can understand his uniqueness more deeply. He usually glows silently like a little sun, and the stage shock wave released at critical moments is unexpected – "I put the Jiefang Monument on the monument. , carry them all to my back, put the water of the Jialing River into my stomach, and suck the fog of Chongqing into my lungs." In the song "Long River", Bridget's burning for a minute, whether it is The connotation of the lyrics and the rap tone are all top-notch. The new song "Back Wave" is full of momentum, "I'm going to start crossing one bottleneck after another, and I'm going to start flying over cloud tops one after another". Bridge is also a crossover expert, whether as a rapper, a label manager or the host of Hunan Satellite TV's "Hello Saturday", he gives people the feeling of being on his own and handy. In 2017, he attracted everyone's attention because of his stylish attitude and outfits. This year, the trendy clothing brand PUK (Peace and Unity Paradise) he founded was punched in by major stars, creating a trendy whirlwind in the entertainment and fashion circle, and became a popular brand in the entertainment industry. The clothing sponsorship brand of "Chinese Music Playing Song Center" by China Central Radio and Television Station. Bridge also wrote the song "548A" to pay tribute to the hard-core technology of the main station, and CCTV's all-media matrix including CCTV News gave special reports. The continuous exposure of many popular variety shows such as "China Rap Showdown", "Hot Summer" and "Baichuan Variety Season" has allowed everyone to have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Bridge Bridge. His trend attitude and personality thinking are also affected. with more and more people. Use music to compose the movement of the new era, ignite the carnival rhythm of the trend circle, and create a national trend brand PUK that highlights the trend, culture and spiritual taste. A trend channel led by Bridge Bridge is connecting the young people of the Z generation.

