Brigadeiro pie – very creamy and easy to make

I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this brigadeiro pie at the first fork. The mix of flavors and textures makes this dessert so delicious that you almost can’t believe it’s so easy to make.

And of course, you’ll check out unmissable tips for making the perfect pie.

Pie Brigadier

Undoubtedly, the 3 layers of this pie make this dessert even more delicious, because:

The biscuit layer brings a crunchy touch that makes the experience even more delicious; The brigadeiro cream is delicious, with a marked chocolate flavor, in addition to being super creamy;

And of course, to make it look like a brigadier, nothing like finishing with a good sprinkle, isn’t it.

How to make the brigadeiro creamier for pie

First of all, it is important to say that the brigadeiro that we will use for this pie is a little different from the one we use to eat with a spoon or serve in molds.

This is because, as we are going to leave our pie in the fridge, it is essential that we get a creamy, firm cream, but at the same time that it does not become too hardened when it is cooled.

And, undeniably, the combination of ingredients that we are going to use will bring more flavor and creaminess to your brigadeiro.

Tips for the perfect pie

As I said earlier, this is a very simple recipe, but some tips can make it even easier when preparing this delight:

This recipe yields a small pie. If you want to double the recipe, I suggest increasing your shape. That’s because, if you make very thick layers, both the cone and the filling, possibly your dessert will be coarser and too sweet; cocoa powder, as well as dark chocolate. This brings out an intense chocolate flavor without being too sweet. I recommend keeping this mixture; Finally, using homemade whipped cream will make your dessert just right. But yes, you can use the ready-made version that you can find in most markets.

Learn how to make the tastiest brigadeiro pie

Prep Time:

15 minutes

Cook Time:

20 minutes

Additional Time:

3 hours

Total Time:

3 hours 35 minutes

Creamy, delicious and easy to make. This brigadeiro pie will leave you wanting more.

Ingredients

150 g of chocolate biscuits;1 and 1/2 tablespoons of butter;1 can of condensed milk;2 egg yolks;3 tablespoons of cocoa powder;90 g of dark chocolate;1/2 cup of cream ;2 cups of whipped cream.

Instructions

Start by processing the chocolate biscuit until it turns into crumbs. Then mix the butter and cover a 20 cm springform pan; Bake at medium temperature for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it cool well; Meanwhile, in a pan, mix the condensed milk, the egg yolks and the cocoa powder until it forms a uniform cream; from the bottom of the pan; Then, remove the pan from the heat, mix in the chopped chocolate and when it is completely melted, finish with the cream, mixing until a uniform cream is formed; cookie already cold and take it to the fridge for a few hours for the brigadeiro to firm up; One hour before serving, finish with whipped cream and sprinkles and return the candy to the fridge;

