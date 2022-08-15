Recently, Lin Qingxia chatted with fans in the fan group on social platforms, humorously said: “Sister is your only sister”, “You only have one sister, remember, I don’t want to hear the word aunt again”, repeatedly playing Terrier “the only sister” seems to be a 5G surfer, that’s right, it’s too cute.

In addition, some fans left a message to Brigitte Lin saying, “Good night, my only sister,” and Brigitte Lin replied: “Don’t let me hear the word “fan” of your sister, you are your sister’s ‘baby egg'” , I have to say, Sister Qingxia is also too fond of fans.

Regarding Lin Qingxia’s cute remarks, many netizens said that “the goddess is also a 5G surfer”, “Hahaha I laughed so hard, my sister surfs so fast”, “No, I want to be my sister’s baby egg”, and also Some people said that being able to be played by Lin Qingxia is really the highlight of Ding Zeren’s career.

It is reported that the stalk of “the only sister” comes from the words of Ding Zeren, an artist under Lehua. Ding Zeren said to the station sister: “Sister, I repeat, you are my sister, you are not my fan. Don’t let me hear you say you again. I’m a fan, I don’t want to hear these two words again, did you hear them? I’ll tell you again that I am sincere to you, you are my sister, you are my only sister. If you dare to question this again, I’ll die for you now.” Once the incident was exposed, it caused heated discussions among netizens, and everyone complained about Ding Zeren’s “idol drama-style speech”, claiming that what he said was the literature of a spoiled wife.

