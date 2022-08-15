Home Entertainment Brigitte Lin and fans play “the only sister” stalk what is the stalk of the only elder sister?
Entertainment

Brigitte Lin and fans play “the only sister” stalk what is the stalk of the only elder sister?

by admin
Brigitte Lin and fans play “the only sister” stalk what is the stalk of the only elder sister?

Recently, Lin Qingxia chatted with fans in the fan group on social platforms, humorously said: “Sister is your only sister”, “You only have one sister, remember, I don’t want to hear the word aunt again”, repeatedly playing Terrier “the only sister” seems to be a 5G surfer, that’s right, it’s too cute.

In addition, some fans left a message to Brigitte Lin saying, “Good night, my only sister,” and Brigitte Lin replied: “Don’t let me hear the word “fan” of your sister, you are your sister’s ‘baby egg'” , I have to say, Sister Qingxia is also too fond of fans.

Regarding Lin Qingxia’s cute remarks, many netizens said that “the goddess is also a 5G surfer”, “Hahaha I laughed so hard, my sister surfs so fast”, “No, I want to be my sister’s baby egg”, and also Some people said that being able to be played by Lin Qingxia is really the highlight of Ding Zeren’s career.

It is reported that the stalk of “the only sister” comes from the words of Ding Zeren, an artist under Lehua. Ding Zeren said to the station sister: “Sister, I repeat, you are my sister, you are not my fan. Don’t let me hear you say you again. I’m a fan, I don’t want to hear these two words again, did you hear them? I’ll tell you again that I am sincere to you, you are my sister, you are my only sister. If you dare to question this again, I’ll die for you now.” Once the incident was exposed, it caused heated discussions among netizens, and everyone complained about Ding Zeren’s “idol drama-style speech”, claiming that what he said was the literature of a spoiled wife.

See also  BTS and Coldplay collaborate on the HOT 100 list champion | BTS

Original title: Lin Qingxia interacts with fans in a funny and humorous stalk “the only sister”

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

Heartbeat Signal Season 5 When will it be...

18 Forever Qeelin launched the 18th anniversary pop-up...

“Valkyrie” Summer Sale 50% off for a limited...

Kanye West’s one-of-a-kind Goyard backpack is looking for...

Lu Yuting’s personal EP “GIFT” was launched to...

‘King Of The Hill’ character Bobby Hill opens...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction August 16, 2022_Opportunity_Suggestion_Incoming

thisisneverthat 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook officially...

Marvel announces new trailer for “She-Hulk” to stream...

Guan Xiaotong shows up at the gym and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy