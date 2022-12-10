[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 09, 2022]The former film superstar Lin Qingxia returned to Taiwan to promote her fourth new book “Qingxia Xiaopin”. When interviewed by Taiwanese media, she rarely revealed that she did not dare to mention her family when she wrote a book, and that the husband of a wealthy businessman, Xing Li, paid the “biggest price” for marrying her.

From a nearly 2-minute trailer that has been made public, it can be seen that when Lin Qingxia was interviewed by Fang Nianhua, the host of “TVBS Kanban People”, she rarely mentioned family life, especially her relationship with her husband Xing Li, a wealthy Hong Kong businessman. She once said directly: “My husband married me and paid the greatest price.” She expressed her apology to her husband.

Brigitte Lin has faded out of the showbiz since she married Xing Li 㷧, and has been at home with her husband and children for many years. She has transformed into a writer. Since she released her first collection of essays “Clouds to Clouds” in 2011, she has successively published two collections of essays, “Inside the Window and Outside the Window” and “Before the Mirror and Behind the Mirror”. Xia Xiaopin”.

The host said that in Lin Qingxia’s 4 works, she can see her life pattern, but she rarely mentioned her husband. “Sister Qingxia, are you like us middle-aged women who don’t pay much attention to your husband?” Lin Qingxia quickly responded: “No, no!”

Fang Nianhua then asked: “What is the reason why your husband Xing Liyi only appears once in the book? Is it to keep privacy?”

Lin Qingxia said that because her husband and daughter are very low-key, in fact, she has always felt guilty to her family. The biggest price her husband has to pay for marrying her is to appear in front of the media, and her family does not like to appear in front of the public. Therefore, writing too much family life into her works has become a major taboo in her writing. Only occasionally will reveal a little bit, but can’t let the family know, if they know, they will be very angry.

In July of this year, Brigitte Lin’s mansion worth more than HK$1 billion in the middle of a mountain in Hong Kong caught fire. At that time, the family was sailing on a river in Indonesia. When her daughter heard the news, she burst into tears. Brigitte Lin hugged her and said, “What’s there to cry about?” “We should be grateful that we are all together, and we are not hurt.”

Brigitte Brigitte said that while holding her daughter at the time, she had creative inspiration. After returning to Hong Kong, she wanted to take pictures as writing materials, but was rejected by her family. When asked how she would describe her husband Xing Li, Brigitte Lin said: “It’s just a blank sheet of paper, nothing is drawn.”

Brigitte Lin, 68, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Hong Kong this year. She said that when she heard the news, she couldn’t accept it because she didn’t feel that she was qualified for the degree. But after thinking about it, she felt that she should do better to get close to this title, so as to live up to everyone’s expectations. Therefore, she said that her future life will be dominated by writing.

