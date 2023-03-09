Listen to the audio version of the article

«Fragrances represent a considerable segment in the Bulgari world since they play a unique entry role for our brand. With an average of 5 million bottles sold per year, we are by far the biggest point of contact and visibility of the maison. Our role is fundamental as the first step into our world of jewellery, watches, accessories and hotels». Jonathan Brinbaum, global managing director of the fragrances business unit of Bulgari talks about the projects and strategies of the brand that presented the new men’s fragrance Man Rain Essence.

How are you going to develop this segment?

We try to raise our proposals more and more also in the field of fragrances as is already happening in jewellery, watches, accessories and hospitality. Furthermore, we must always bear in mind that the category of fragrances is the first to interact with the new generations entering the world of luxury. For this, we must always be innovative, guarantee high quality, but be accessible and inviting at the same time. It is here that our Italian DNA makes our proposal unique in the high-end market whatever the category.

I

Johnathan Brinbaum, global managing director of the fragrances business di Bulgari

So the focus will continue to be on high-end perfumery?

All of our new projects are related to the rapid acceleration we are seeing in the high-end perfumery segment. Post Covid, perfumes have once again become a way to indulge yourself, in your beauty rituals or in your home. We are very happy to see such a strong recovery from 2022. Indeed our promise and offer is related to this research. We offer a wide variety of unique fragrances, responsibly sourced and created with the best master perfumers. This elevation that we are bringing to our brand is reflected in all our products, in our distribution, in our communication and in everything we offer to our customers. Ours is a very dynamic brand and in recent years we have worked to increasingly elevate the positioning of our products to make them even more exclusive. With the introduction of further innovations in our portfolio, such as Allegra and its unique way to personalize your own fragrance it demonstrates how the company is always at the forefront and innovative in high end perfumes.

What does the launch of Man Rain Essence mean for Bulgari?

It represents an important milestone for us as it continues the saga of the history of the elements of nature of the Bulgari Man collection. This time we have reinterpreted the aquatic element with a unique twist: our interpretation of the rain. Bulgari Man is our biggest men’s franchise and our journey to discover the power of natural elements such as fire, wood, ice, earth and now rain has met with great success. This link we have created with the natural world is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for us and for Alberto Morillas, with whom we have been collaborating since the first fragrance of the collection we launched on the market: Man in Black. This new perfume plays a particular role as the idea of ​​working on this unique and exclusive concept of rain and its vital energy and how man draws inspiration from its revitalizing force. Rain has a strong transformative, regenerative power and this, I believe, speaks sincerely to men today. Feeling the rain when it starts is a great moment of communion, man feels he is in his natural element. He makes you feel alive, in touch with your deepest self. A real immersive journey that together with Alberto we had the great pleasure of exploring to enclose this unique emotion in a fragrance.