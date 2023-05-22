BRING GREEN joins hands with Baekhyun Bian, the spokesperson of the brand image, to explore the new power of skin healing- 中entertainment.com

On May 22, BRING GREEN, a Korean botanical skin care expert dedicated to “delivering vitality and vitality to the skin”, officially announced that he has signed a contract with EXO member BAEK HYUN of the Korean male pop group EXO, as the brand’s Asia-Pacific region. The spokesperson of the image, join hands to start a skin care journey that rejuvenates the skin’s vitality with the power of nature.

Bian Baekhyun, an all-round idol with a healthy image and multi-faceted stage performance, has been able to switch freely among different identities such as singer, actor, and creative director since his debut, and constantly shows everyone that he is working hard and full of enthusiasm. , is widely loved by fans. This time, the BRING GREEN brand joined hands with Baekhyun Bian to bring you a brand-new brand image with the theme of “new power for skin healing”, to create the power of beautiful skin, and to discover more pure and healthy beauty of skin.

BRING GREEN focuses on the mild raw materials of natural plants, continuously develops plant-healing ingredients, explores plant-healing combinations suitable for different skin types, and builds plant-extracted skin care products suitable for all skin types. Since its launch, BRING GREEN has absorbed many years of research results on sensitive skin and natural skin care, and launched skin care products with natural plant ingredients such as anluca, carrot, and tea tree as the main raw materials. Solutions for different skin types such as dry skin, sensitive skin, and oily skin. Gently caress the beautiful skin and feel the moist and flawless skin.

BRING GREEN Balangelin star Anlucao series retains the fragrance of plants and herbs, and the face is mild and moisturizing and easy to absorb. It is not only suitable for use in the morning and evening to maintain skin stability, but also a soothing artifact to help overcome sensitive seasons in late spring and early summer.

618 Bian Baekhyun same style repair limited set

BRING GREEN Balangelin star Anlucao series is based on the compound ingredients of Anlucao plant as the core, supplemented with ingredients with multiple repairing functions such as purslane, centella asiatica and niacinamide, as well as Korean patented soothing ingredients: Bai Wei, relieves and repairs skin discomfort symptoms, relieves skin dryness, itching, redness and other problems caused by season changes, masks and other problems, soothes and repairs, and maintains a stable skin condition.

618 Baekhyun same mask limited set

The three plant-extracted masks range from soothing, moisturizing to purifying, with different functions to meet the needs of the skin. BRING GREEN Baranga extracts Jeju Island aloe extract, tea tree extract and Anlucao extract, supplemented with urea capsules, vitamin C, etc. for moisturizing And strong skin barrier ingredients, no matter what problems your skin has, you can find solutions in these three masks, creating your own skin beauty program for you

Two Baekhyun star-limited suits of the same style will be released exclusively at BRING GREEN’s Tmall official flagship store during 618. Immediately go to Tmall and search for “Balangelin” to get more surprises. Looking forward to working with Baekhyun Bian to unlock the power of natural plant extracts of BRING GREEN to rejuvenate skin.