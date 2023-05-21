Bringing The Book of Songs and Liaozhai to the stage Hangzhou Grand Theater Launches a New National Style Small Theater-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Bringing The Book of Songs and Liaozhai to the stage Hangzhou Grand Theater launched a new national style small theater

On the evening of May 19th, “Song of the Jade Man”, originally produced by the Hangzhou Grand Theater and Hangzhou’s first immersive national-style environmental performance theater, officially landed in the Hangzhou Grand Theater·Variable Theater, starting a resident performance tour. During the more than 90-minute performance, a small performance space constantly changed scenes such as reeds, pavilions, towers and pavilions. The actors wore costumes full of large-scale textures. In the storyline of love and suspense, the audience had a wonderful time. A night of oriental fantasy with dizzying sights.

“Song of the Jade Man” is based on Chinese classical literature works “Shishuoxinyu”, “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai Studio” and “Five Lantern Festival”, starring the famous dancer Chen Xuanzhi, musical actor Zhao Yijie and others. The representative works of the former include the dance theater “The Rite of Spring” and “House of Flying Daggers” directed by Yang Liping, and the musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray”. “Song of the Jade Man” mainly uses body dance and short song reciting performances, combined with narrative expressions such as music, playing and singing, and incorporating comedy elements with the characteristics of traditional opera “clowns”, and adding modern dances, dances and other dances kind of form. Compared with the big theater, there is often only one step between the audience and the actors in the “small theater”, which is also the charm of small theater art. In recent years, with the continuous development of the performing arts market in Hangzhou, audiences in Hangzhou have pursued more novel and personalized pursuits for the form and content of theater art. As a cultural landmark in Hangzhou, in order to meet the increasingly diverse needs of the audience and constantly explore the new model of “Performing Arts +”, Hangzhou Grand Theater took the lead in making efforts. After three years of continuous polishing, it originally produced this immersive national-style environmental performance Theater – “Song of the Beautiful Man”.

