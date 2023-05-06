Bringing together 4 performances of 9 opera musicals to show the youthful temperament of Chinese style and international vision_Guangming.com

The poster of the classic opera “La Traviata” produced by Shangyin. (Photo courtesy of Shanghai Conservatory of Music)

The “First Shangyin Opera House Opera and Musical Theater Festival” brings together 4 operas and 9 performances of musicals, and will build a beautiful stage scenery in the performing arts capital of Asia in the next month. The Shangyin version of the opera “La Traviata”, which was performed yesterday and tonight, was sold out within two minutes of opening not long ago. Tonight Liao Changyong and Cai Chengyu will play the “dream” cast of father and son on the same stage in the play, and also witness the growth of Shanghai opera talents. inherited.

Liao Changyong, dean of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and director of the Shangyin Opera House, told reporters: “Since the official completion of the Shangyin Opera House in 2019, it has carried the dreams of several generations of artists from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, and it has also carried the expectations of the music industry for the cause of Chinese opera. The enthusiasm for development.” The upcoming performances here include red narratives, local expressions, and classic collections—the classic opera “La Traviata” produced by Shangyin, the original opera “Tea”, and the original musical “Spring Shanghai 1949”, the opera selection series concert, and the classic opera “The Flying Dutchman” produced by the Shanghai Opera House, the four major productions have gathered the strongest strength of Shanghai music practitioners and their infinite love for the music industry. It is worth mentioning that the repertoires “La Traviata” and “The Flying Dutchman” in the first Shangyin Opera House Opera and Musical Theater Festival, and another Shangyin original opera “Kangding Love Song” were selected for the fifth Chinese opera Festival, will be performed in Hangzhou one after another.

Let more and better “Chinese voices” sing on the opera stage

“On the mountain where the horses are running, there is a cloud.” Shangyin’s original opera “Kangding Love Song” uses this classic folk song as the soul throughout the play. Liao Changyong, whose hometown is in Sichuan, has long hoped to create a stage work for this Chinese folk song. After more than 20 years, the wish finally came true. The music style not only presents strong Tibetan music characteristics, but also has a modern and contemporary music character. The opera “Kangding Love Song” with Liao Changyong as the chief director was premiered last year.

“National operas must not only describe the magnificent history that took place on the land of China, but also take root in the excellent traditional Chinese culture.” Liao Changyong introduced that “Kangding Love Song” was jointly produced by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province. A road construction team of 110,000 people composed of engineers and technicians and local people jointly built the Sichuan-Tibet Highway (formerly known as the Kham-Tibet Highway) and the Qinghai-Tibet Highway. Since its premiere last year, it has been continuously polished, and the opera has become more and more national, regional and dramatic, fully reflecting the direction of creation and development of national opera in the new era.

Liao Changyong looks forward to the emergence of more talents to continuously inject vitality into the cause of national opera; he also hopes that there will be more and better “Chinese voices” singing on the opera stage so that everyone can feel the unique charm of Chinese opera. On the stage of the first Shangyin Opera House Opera and Musical Theater Festival, musician Tan Dun, invited by Liao Changyong, will perform his original opera “Tea”. This work, which tells a love story in the Tang Dynasty and incorporates elements of traditional Chinese tea culture, uses a lot of natural sounds. Water music, paper music, pottery music, water qin, pottery drum and other musical instruments will refresh the audience. “I hope that “Tea” can provide a new exchange and mutual learning for exploring the development of Chinese original operas.” Tan Dun said.

Internationalized production and a younger team have become box office guarantees

Starting from the 20th, an opera “giant ship” will sail into the Shangyin Opera House – Wagner’s opera “The Flying Dutchman”, co-produced by the Shanghai Opera House and the Erfurt Opera House in Germany, will participate in the first Shangyin Opera House opera music festival. Xu Zhong, director of the Shanghai Opera House, said that this time “The Flying Dutchman” invited famous singers Todd Thomas, He Hui and Shanghai Ge artists to perform together. The excellent international production team has made this masterpiece a box office hit. protection.

In fact, in recent years, the communication between the Shanghai opera industry and the international community has always been “on the line”. For example, the Shanghai Conservatory of Music has cooperated with La Scala Opera House in Italy, the Royal Welsh Academy of Music and Drama in the United Kingdom, the Karlsruhe State Academy of Music in Germany, and the Showa Music University in Japan to create opera projects. The opera “La Traviata” commemorating the 210th anniversary of Verdi’s birth was also jointly produced by the school and the Kiel Opera House in Germany. “Participating in Sino-foreign cooperative production of repertoires is not only an improvement in professional skills for students, but also allows them to directly come into contact with music aesthetics with an international perspective.” Professor of the Department of Vocal Music and Opera of Shanghai Conservatory of Music, producer of “La Traviata” Wang Kaiwei said.

It’s not just the stage works of the international production team that are loved by everyone. Today’s Shanghai opera and musical stage has a group of young people with both strength and market appeal, and they have also become the box office of the works. Under the guidance of Liao Changyong’s “teaching, performance and research” integrated top-notch innovative talent training model, the musical “Spring Shanghai 1949” created a rehearsal method in Shangyin that “teachers and students share the stage” and “excellent seniors share the stage”. The composer and music director of the play, Professor An Dong, director of the Department of Music and Drama of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, told reporters that the whole play of “Spring Shanghai 1949” closely follows the theme of “spring” full of hope. The cast of the festival is also full of vitality—Fang Shujian, Wang Ziting and other outstanding young musical actors who have emerged on the domestic stage will perform on the same stage with other teachers and students.

