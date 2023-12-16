Home » Brioni Celebrates Grand Opening of New Nanjing Boutique with Special Guests and Local Cultural Integration
Nanjing, China – Luxury Italian fashion brand Brioni recently celebrated the grand opening of its new boutique in Nanjing, China. The event was attended by several important figures including brand ambassador Mr. Wang Kai, CEO Mr. Mehdi Benabadji, Global Wholesale Business and Retail Director Mr. Max Von Bethmann, and Nanjing Deji Plaza Manager Mr. Wu Tiemin.

The new boutique, located in Nanjing’s Deji Plaza, beautifully integrates Brioni’s Roman essence with the city’s rich cultural traditions. The interior design of the boutique aims to showcase the charm of Nanjing, famous for its historical features and beautiful scenery. The space is designed as a “home away from home” and features Italian marble, vintage furniture from the 1950s, and exclusive carpets and tapestries designed by renowned Genoa carpet manufacturer MITA.

One of the exclusive tapestries on display, called “Pesci” (Fish), pays tribute to Nanjing’s mother river – the Qinhuai River. The design is inspired by traditional Chinese painting of fish, adding a unique local touch to the boutique.

Customers visiting the new Nanjing store can explore Brioni’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear collections, as well as experience the prestigious Bespoke service at the Plaza de Chi boutique. This opening marks an exciting step in Brioni’s expansion in China, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to the Chinese market.

The grand event was a true celebration of the fusion of Italian luxury fashion with Nanjing’s rich cultural heritage, and Brioni looks forward to welcoming local and international clientele to its new boutique in Nanjing.

